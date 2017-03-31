City of Brantford policy on temporary staffing agencies a step forward for workers, says Ontario Federation of Labour

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - The Ontario Federation of Labour applauds the Brantford city council decision to end its use of temporary staffing agencies to hire workers. This action sends a powerful message that precarious work need not be supported by public institutions.

"The City of Brantford is leading the way in showing how public institutions can support decent work in this province," said OFL Secretary-Treasurer Patty Coates. "Workers doing the same work should get equal pay, and Brantford is leading the way with this change in policy on temporary staffing agencies. It is our hope that the Government of Ontario will ensure decent work in Ontario through the Changing Workplaces Review this year, so that the 1.7 million Ontarians earning at or near minimum wage have decent work."

The number of temporary jobs in Ontario has grown 45 per cent since 2000.

"In Brantford we have seen rampant abuse of temp agency workers. The passing of this motion represents a great first step in reining in that abuse and sends a message that workers should be treated with dignity and respect," said Second Vice-President of the Brantford and District Labour Council Tim Deelstra. "Our thanks to Councilors Brian Van Tilborg and Rick Weaver for bringing the motion forward and proving what a friend to workers they are. The Labour Council is proud to have endorsed Brian and Rick during the Municipal Election in 2014."

The OFL's www.MakeItFair.ca campaign takes on issues of inequality in the workforce, and coincides with the province's "Changing Workplaces Review." The campaign gives voice to unions' demands for across-the-board changes to the Employment Standards Act and the Labour Relations Act that would improve standards for every worker and make it easier for them to join a union.

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.