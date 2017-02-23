City of Cambridge inside workers ratify collective agreement, ending strike after one week

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Members of Local 1882 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 1882), representing inside workers for the City of Cambridge, will return to work tomorrow after the union and the city ratified a new collective agreement. The agreement ends the City of Cambridge's second municipal strike in the month of February after one week.

The inside workers of CUPE 1882 went out on strike at 12:01am on Friday, February 17, nine days after the City of Cambridge outside workers of CUPE 32 ratified an agreement to end their strike.

"We are looking forward to getting back to work, serving the people of Cambridge," said Nancy Movrin, spokesperson for CUPE 1882. "This is a deal that works for our members, the city and the people of Cambridge."

The new collective agreement will expire on December 31, 2019.