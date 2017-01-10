City of Eagan Selects MediaValet to Streamline Media Assets

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software, is happy to announce that the City of Eagan, Minnesota, has selected MediaValet to move their extensive collection of photography to the cloud. This move will dramatically improve the City of Eagan's internal productivity and workflow regarding media assets.

The City of Eagan is a suburb of Minneapolis and St. Paul and is the 9th largest community in Minnesota. Having been named five times in the top 20 "Best Places to Live in America" by Money Magazine, the city relies heavily on powerful images to capture local spirit and tell its story in order to inspire local involvement.

Previously, the City of Eagan stored all of its media assets on a series of internal servers and local drives. The process of finding assets was extremely labour-intensive and wasted hours of the team's time and effort. Today, with MediaValet, the team at the City of Eagan can easily search their entire collection of photos, videos, graphics, brand and other marketing related assets and seamlessly share them in the required formats and sizes with partners, vendors and the media. The City of Eagan's creative process has now been streamlined with MediaValet at its core providing rights management, version control, redundancy, and rendering.

"Ease of access for each approved user and the knowledge that users are always accessing the latest approved assets is priceless," commented Tom Garrison, Director of Communications at the City of Eagan. "MediaValet allows us to focus on creating and curating highly effective assets that promote our city -- not on the manual processes of storing, finding, reformatting, and sending assets. Our entire collection of media assets is now highly secure, easily managed and readily available."

Amidst rolling hills, lush with mature trees, Eagan has more than 1,300 acres of City parkland and 1,270 bodies of water. The City of Eagan takes great pride in their digital assets that portray this natural beauty. MediaValet will provide the City of Eagan with the peace of mind that these high-value media assets are secure and protected at all times.

"More and more, cities are relying heavily on visual assets to attract new visitors and engage their residents," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO at MediaValet. "It's our job to make their lives easier and bring them piece of mind by organizing, protecting and making their assets more accessible -- both internally and externally. We're proud to be working with the City of Eagan and a rapidly growing number of their peers throughout the US."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 34 highly secure and hyper scalable data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA -- ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/10/11G126940/Images/City_of_Eagan-772a701d4c188dd79d18345ea7f6dc28.jpg