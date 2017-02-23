SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Envision Solar International, Inc., ( OTCQB : EVSI) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading renewable energy EV charging, Media and energy security product company, announced today that the City of Indio has selected the EV ARC™ solar powered EV charger to charge the city's neighborhood electric vehicles (NEV).

The City of Indio used Air Quality Enhancement Funding from County of Riverside to purchase EV ARC™ product. According to a new report from Pike Research, the total number of NEVs on the world's roadways will grow from 479,000 in 2011 to 695,000 by 2017, a 45% increase. During that period, the cleantech market intelligence firm forecasts that annual NEV sales will rise from 37,000 vehicles to nearly 55,000 units by 2017, and North America will account for 45% of annual sales.

"This is another great use for the EV ARC," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. "We are seeing a significant increase in interest in NEVs and now have both cities and the university system using EV ARC to charge them."

Invented and manufactured in California, the EV ARC™ fits inside a parking space and does not reduce available parking in any way. It generates enough clean, solar electricity to power up to 150 miles of EV driving each day. The system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by the patented EnvisionTrak™ system which causes the array to follow the sun, generating 18 to 25% more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product's energy storage for charging day or night. Because the EV ARC™ product requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the Company's San Diego facility by combat veterans, the disabled, minorities and other highly talented, mission driven team members.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company who's unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego the company produces Made in America products.

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or our expected future results that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements in this Report other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. Statements contemplating or making assumptions regarding actual or potential sales, market size and demand, prospective business contracts, customer orders, trends or operating results also constitute forward looking statements. Our actual results may differ substantially from those indicated in forward looking statements because our business is subject to significant economic, competitive, regulatory, business and industry risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Our operating results, financial condition and business performance may be adversely affected by a general decline in the economy, unavailability of capital or financing for our prospective customers to purchase products and services from us, competition, changes in regulations, a decline in the demand for solar energy, a lack of profitability, a decline in our stock price, and other risks. We may not have adequate capital, financing or cash flow to sustain our business or implement our business plans. Current results and trends are not necessarily indicative of future results that we may achieve.