City of Owen Sound employees give strong mandate for strike action

OWEN SOUND, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - Members of Local 1189 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 1189), representing administrative employees and by-law enforcement in the City of Owen Sound, have given an extremely strong mandate for their union to take strike action to defend against the severe cuts proposed by the city.

98% of the local membership turned out for the vote, with only two members voting against authorizing a strike mandate.

"We have been given an extremely strong mandate from our membership to not accept this attack from the employer," said Mike Walters, representative from CUPE, "we wish to bargain a fair collective agreement with the City of Owen Sound, but we are prepared to defend our rights if they come under attack."

The union and the city will meet with a government mediation officer. No dates have been booked yet.