City of Surrey and PerfectMind Partnership Expands Access to Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services on New Platform

Flexible Platform Makes It Easy to Offer Services and Efficiently Manage Members, Rentals

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA and SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - PerfectMind, makers of innovative membership management and facility booking software, and the City of Surrey in British Columbia, Canada's third-largest metro area with a population of 517,887, announced today that they are working together to offer a user-friendly new platform to connect members of the Surrey community with parks, recreation and culture services. City of Surrey citizens will be able to more easily engage in wellness, fitness and cultural activities in their community by using the flexible, personalized PerfectMind platform to sign up for programs, reserve and pay for facilities and equipment, and purchase tickets to events online.

The partnership advances the City of Surrey's commitment to continuously improve digital services for its diverse, tech-savvy community. PerfectMind's unique platform has been deployed by major city governments throughout Canada and the United States. Offered on a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) basis, PerfectMind makes it simple for cities to improve digital access to popular services that encourage healthier living by connecting citizens across all demographics to the parks, recreation and cultural events their regions offer - embodying user-centric, tech-forward values that are shared by the City of Surrey. PerfectMind improves the customer experience significantly by making it easy to find, reserve and pay for equipment, facilities, services and events using desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Digital access is a key priority for the City of Surrey, which is home to one of the youngest and most diverse populations in Canada. A fast-growing region with abundant jobs, natural resources and cultural assets, the City of Surrey government is committed to building a healthy, sustainable, vibrant community. That commitment is evident in the City's "Innovation Boulevard" economic development zone as well as rapid transit initiatives and efforts to promote medical research, with a goal of creating a fully sustainable City that continues to attract new residents and businesses. The PerfectMind platform, which integrates easily with consumer technology and is intuitive to use, fits in with the City's overall vision of using digital services to improve the customer experience.

"We're excited about deploying a future-proof platform that more easily connects our community with the many parks and reactional programs and cultural amenities the City offers," said Jason Boyes, Digital Services Manager, IT Division. "As our population changes and expectations about how to access services shift, we're responding with a platform that can expand and grow along with the City, and PerfectMind's PaaS approach provides the flexibility we need to move forward, ensuring a world-class customer experience for the population we serve. In addition, the data and tools we require on the backend are sufficient so our staff can continue to respond to growth and change efficiently and effectively."

"The City of Surrey's top priority in this upgrade project is to deliver a platform that is easy and intuitive for people to use so citizens can connect with community programming such as sport and fitness services quickly and access cultural enrichment opportunities easily," said PerfectMind CEO, Farid Dordar. "The PerfectMind platform makes it simple for citizens of all ages and abilities to connect with City parks and recreation services as well as cultural events. It also streamlines operations for City staff, providing the data employees require for planning as well as the communication tools activity leaders can use to stay in touch with members and expand awareness of programs and activities."

For cities and municipalities that require the flexibility to quickly handle changes and continuously improve their community's access to parks and recreation services, PerfectMind's membership management solutions are a perfect fit. Learn more at parks.perfectmind.com. Discover more about the City of Surrey's parks, recreation, arts and heritage programs and events at www.surrey.ca/city-government/3078.aspx.

About the City of Surrey

Spanning more than 300,000 square kilometres with a population of 517,887, the City of Surrey is located in the Metro Vancouver region of British Columbia and is one of the fastest growing, culturally diverse cities in Canada. Comprised of urban neighbourhoods, suburban communities, agricultural land and more than 200 parks, Surrey has been named a Top 7 Intelligent Community by the Intelligent City Forum (ICF) two years in a row and is globally recognized for its dedication to building vibrant, sustainable communities through technology and innovation. For more information visit www.surrey.ca.

About PerfectMind

PerfectMind software is used by more than 5,000 organizations in 21 countries. The company's innovative platform empowers cities, parks and recreation organizations, higher education and health and wellness businesses of all sizes to better connect with their communities. PerfectMind has twice been listed on the Profit100 list of fastest growing companies in Canada and has been selected by city leaders throughout Canada and the United States to enhance increasingly diverse and mobile populations' access to city programs and facilities to support healthy, active lifestyles. Find out more at www.perfectmind.com.