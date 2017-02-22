Civitas Capital Group closes $550 million senior loan to Brookfield Property Partners, LP

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Civitas Capital Group ("Civitas") is pleased to announce the recent closing of a $550,000,000 senior loan to refinance 200 Liberty Street, a 1.7 million square foot, Class A office building located in New York City. 200 Liberty is owned and operated by affiliates of Brookfield Property Partners, a world-class owner/operator/investor of commercial real estate properties, including interests in 142 premier office properties in the downtown cores of New York, Washington, D.C., Houston, Los Angeles, Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, London, Berlin, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and other cities.

Through its Alternative Investments division, Civitas serves as lead arranger and servicer for Kiwoom Milestone US Debt Professional Private Real Estate Trust 2, which is comprised of 11 institutional investors from South Korea, led by NongHyup Property & Casualty Insurance and Kiwoom Asset Management.

"200 Liberty is a premier Lower Manhattan office property, and we are extremely pleased to have provided financing for such a tremendous asset," said Civitas' David Lee, who led the transaction team for Civitas, along with Eden Ham. "We are proud to have collaborated with such an exceptional group of institutional investors to get the deal done."

The 200 Liberty closing comes on the heels of Civitas' acquisition last year of KPMG Plaza, a 500,000-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas, Texas, in a joint venture with Kiwoom, NH and other South Korean institutional partners. "Our investment of time and effort in developing deep client relationships in South Korea continues to bear fruit. We are proud to partner with such distinguished investors and look forward to pursuing additional opportunities together in the future," said Civitas Capital Group CEO Dan Healy.

Civitas Capital Group offers institutional investors, family offices and qualified individuals compelling, niche investment strategies in U.S. real estate and lodging markets through its Alternative Investments and EB-5 Capital divisions.

For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitascapital.com or follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/CivitasCG.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it would be unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.