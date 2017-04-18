Civitas Capital Group Names Nimesh Mehta Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director

Civitas appoints a veteran executive recognized for identifying and executing transformative strategies within fast-paced organizations to deliver unique competitive advantages

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Civitas Capital Group, a family of specialty asset management and financial services companies, announced the appointment of Nimesh Mehta as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, effective April 17, 2017. Mr. Mehta will be responsible for leading all Civitas' operations -- including marketing, technology, investor relations, human resources, and other shared service functions -- and aligning the firm's resources to deliver value with a customer-centric focus.

Commenting on Mr. Mehta's appointment, Dan Healy, Chief Executive Officer of Civitas said, "With over two decades in the financial services industry, Mr. Mehta is uniquely qualified and has earned an industry recognition for developing transformative strategies that deliver growth."

Most recently, at National Life Group, Mr. Mehta was Chief Strategy Officer, after serving seven years as the firm's Chief Technology Officer. Prior to joining National Life, he held various leadership positions at Lincoln Financial Group. In both organizations, he was respected as a strategic thinker and values-driven leader for building strong teams and cultures of high-performance and creative leadership.

Mr. Mehta holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering, with specialization in chip design, from Case Western Reserve University. He has also earned an MBA from Case Western Reserve University concentrating in Strategy, Marketing and Finance.

The Civitas Capital Group family of companies provides a range of products and services for institutional investors, family offices and qualified individuals. The firm offers compelling, niche investment strategies in U.S. lodging and real estate markets through its Alternative Investments and EB-5 Capital divisions.

