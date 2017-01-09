Claire's Place Foundation Welcomes New Board Member

Top Entertainment Attorney Joins Foundation Dedicated to Making a Difference in the Lives of Children Living with Cystic Fibrosis

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Claire's Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis, welcomes Entertainment Attorney Gary I. Sommerstein to the organization's board of directors.

Recognized by California Law Business as one of the top entertainment lawyers in Los Angeles, Gary is principal of the Law Office of Gary I. Sommerstein. With over 25 years of experience in the full service representation of clients in film and television, Gary's clients have included MGM, Summit Entertainment, Lionsgate, Nintendo, Miramax, IM Global Television, Sonar Entertainment, A&E Networks, Yahoo!, Quincy Jones, Nous Modeling Agency, six time Oscar winning producer Arthur Cohn as well as several lead cast members of the Real Housewives. Gary is a member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the Beverly Hills Bar Association, and is an Advisory Board Member of the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery.

"We are so pleased to welcome someone with the deep legal experience and community connections that Gary has to our board," said Claire's Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Nordquist. "Gary approached us after seeing Claire's story on CW's docu-series, My Last Days. He had so many heart-felt words to say about Claire and our mission at Claire's Place Foundation. He is a leader with a charitable focus and it is clear he wants to make a big difference in the lives of children with cystic fibrosis. This past year our foundation has been experiencing a rapid increase in grant requests, thus Gary's passion and knowledge is an extremely welcomed addition to our board."

To assist Claire Place Foundation's mission in helping other children with cystic fibrosis please visit their website to make a tax deductible donation.

About Claire's Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire's Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire's Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland, now a teenager, who has been living with CF her entire life. The foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. A young author of bestseller "Every Breath I Take, Surviving and Thriving with Cystic Fibrosis," Claire's unique inspirational model for people living with this disease has led her to be a TEDx Speaker and receive multiple awards including Seventeen Magazine's "17 Power Teens" of 2016, Fox Teen Choice Awards 2015, Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, Southbay Magazine's "Top 10 South Bay Teen", Looking Beyond LA's "Soaring Spirit Award," and winner of Los Angeles Business Journal's "Small Nonprofit of the Year." She has been featured on CW's My Last Days, Inside Edition, The Dr. Oz Show, CNN, Huffington Post, ABC News, Cosmopolitan, People, Ladies' Home Journal and more. Claire's Place Foundation is a way for Claire to give back with hope, strength, and joy and make meaning of what she has had to go through. For more information and make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org.