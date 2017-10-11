Claren Energy Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 11, 2017) - Claren Energy Corp. ("Claren" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:CEN) is pleased to provide shareholders with a corporate update. Currently, the Company is pursuing the acquisition of regional near-term producing assets in Romania.

Following the completion of Claren's Phase I Work Program on the Bobocu gas field onshore Romania, the Company has updated its reservoir model of the Corcova, Blueray and Boomer prospects with respect to the sand quality, structure and gas saturation modelling specific to these prospects.

Claren in conjunction with its partner Zeta Petroleum will be engaging a 3rd party reservoir engineering firm in order to continue to further de-risk these three key prospects. Upon completion, and all subject to approval by the National Agency for Mineral Resources (NAMR), the Company will subsequently propose its 2018 work program.

"The further dynamic reservoir engineering work will largely de-risk the drilling of future wells at any of the selected prospects at Bobocu," stated Henry Aldorf, Claren's Chairman and CEO.

Claren also continues to engage potential partners to share the financial and technical risk on PEL 112 and PEL 444 in the Cooper Eromanga Basin, in South Australia.

About Claren Energy Corp.

Claren Energy Corp. is an oil and gas company that has a (40%) participating interest in the Bobocu License, onshore Romania, and has the right to acquire an additional forty percent (40%) participating interest in the license. Claren also has a 51.49% working interest in two onshore petroleum exploration licenses ("PELs"), being PEL 112 and PEL 444, including a 1.47% gross overriding royalty interest on the PELs, located on the western flank of the Cooper Eromanga Basin in the State of South Australia, Australia. Its common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CEN".

This news release contains forward-looking information relating to Claren's intentions to conduct the drilling programs and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking information is subject to important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is currently expected, for example: risks related to oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, production, marketing and transportation, loss of markets, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, competition from other producers, inability to retain drilling rigs and other services, reliance on key personnel, and insurance risks.. Findings by other oil and gas issuers does not necessarily indicate that Claren will be successful in making such findings in Australia and Romania. In making such forward- looking statements, Claren has relied upon certain assumptions relating to geological settings, commodity prices, the stability of markets and currencies and the availability of capital to Claren in order to continue with the seismic and drilling programs. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Claren may elect to, Claren is under no obligation and does not undertake to update this information at any particular time, except as required by applicable securities law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.