Clarity Solution Group Reaches Gold as a Hortonworks Consultant Partner

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Clarity Solution Group announced today that it has reached gold level as a certified Hortonworks® ( NASDAQ : HDP) partner.

To reach Gold level, a partner must prove its abilities by reaching a specific set of targets such as sales, and architecture and HDP certifications. Clarity not only met these criteria, but continues to offer certification as a growth goal for all its team members.

Hortonworks is an industry leading innovator that creates, distributes and supports enterprise-ready open data platforms and modern data applications that deliver actionable intelligence from all data: data-in-motion and data-at-rest. Members of the Hortonworks Consultant Program have access to advanced online training systems and go through extensive certification requirements giving them the ability to provide the highest quality of service to any enterprise implementing Hadoop-based solutions.

Clarity Solution Group is the largest independent US consulting company focused exclusively on big data and analytics. Clarity's enterprise solutions help clients uncover insights, then help turn them into action by creating insight-driven processes and culture. This has allowed their clients to increase operational efficiencies, gain competitive advantages and drive measurable business impact worth millions of dollars.

"Hortonworks has been a strategic Clarity partner since early 2012. This partnership has been a crucial component in our success delivering Big Data solutions that drive actionable results for our clients," said Tom Thimot, Chief Executive Officer at Clarity. "Clarity has seen massive growth alongside Hortonworks as they have helped mature Apache Hadoop from 'roll your own' open source software to a mainstream foundation for enterprise data analytics. As a Gold Partner, the programs Hortonworks provides enable us to continue delivering exceptional returns on the investments our clients are making in modernizing their IT infrastructures that include Hadoop."

The Partnerworks Consultant program is designed for consultants and system integrators that offer different services encompassing strategy, design, engineering and implementation for the Hortonworks' Connected Data Platforms. Clarity Solution Group offers expertise, frameworks and accelerators around the entire solution stack, and provides specialized services in data integration, data engineering, and analytics.

ABOUT CLARITY

Clarity Solution Group is the largest independent US consulting company focused exclusively on helping businesses solve their business challenges and create opportunities with data and analytics. Clarity works with Fortune 1000 companies by helping them find the right questions to ask, then creating and implementing a roadmap to find the answers. The company works across the full "data stack" -- strategy, data engineering and data science -- and has a depth of experience in a number of industries, including the insurance, financial services, healthcare, retail/CPG, and entertainment.

