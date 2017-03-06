Clarity Solution Group Rebrands as Clarity Insights

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Clarity Solution Group, the largest onshore consulting firm focused exclusively on big data and analytics, today announced that it is changing its name to Clarity Insights.

"In the last five years, data has radically transformed the way the world and our clients conduct business. Clarity Solution Group has led the way in helping clients use data to drive revenue," said Clarity Insights CEO Tom Thimot. "We felt that it was time to change our brand name and digital presence to better reflect what we ultimately deliver: actionable insights. What will not change is our commitment to our clients and employees."

With the name change, Clarity Insights is introducing a new logo, website and brand strategy. That strategy is reflected in the company's new tagline: Unleash Your Insights.

"Our research showed us that one of the biggest challenges companies face with big data and analytics is achieving the 'last mile' and ensuring analytic insights are acted on," said Clarity Insights CMO Mark Lewis. "Clarity has been successfully helping Fortune 2000 clients with this issue for some time and our new brand now mirrors that."

The new website, clarityinsights.com, offers multiple examples of Clarity's work in this area. In addition, it will provide updated industry content, points of view on Agile, Big Data and Cloud and a variety of thought leadership articles, white papers and on-demand webinars.

"Through a combination of deep industry expertise, with data strategy, data engineering, data science or data visualization, Clarity Insights helps businesses extract clear, actionable insights from their data," said CEO Tom Thimot. "But just as importantly, Clarity Insights makes sure these insights become a competitive advantage, by helping companies operationalize them."

About Clarity Insights

Clarity Insights is the largest independent US consulting company focused exclusively on helping businesses create opportunities with data and analytics. Clarity works with Fortune 2000 companies to unleash actionable insights -- not just finding the insights but embedding them into the enterprise to help it become more insight driven. The company works across the full "data stack" -- strategy, data engineering and data science -- and has a depth of experience in a number of industries, including the insurance, financial services, healthcare, retail/CPG and entertainment.