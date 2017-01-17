Clarity's New Wireless Headphones Provide Personal TV Experience

TV Listener™ delivers rich sound, smart sensors, elegant design and unmatched comfort

CHATTANOOGA, TN--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Clarity, a division of wearable technology leader Plantronics ( NYSE : PLT), today unveiled the TV Listener™ -- smart, lightweight wireless headphones that pair with TV and other Bluetooth devices to provide a rich and crisp personal listening experience. The TV Listener™ has been designed so users can watch television at the volume they need without disturbing others.

The TV Listener is available today at www.claritytvlistener.com.

"Maybe it's you or a loved one, but we've all likely had that experience where someone has the TV volume cranked up to a painful level. With the TV Listener, those days are a thing of the past," said Jamie van den Bergh, president of Clarity. "The TV Listener allows you to watch television together again. She can finish her book while you watch the game. All at the volume you need without worrying about making it too loud for others in the same room."

The TV Listener™ connects seamlessly to televisions, tablets and smartphones so users can watch their favorite show, listen to music or even take a phone call. It's designed with built-in smart sensors that automatically mute the TV or pause music when the headphones are removed. The one-touch OpenMic feature lets the user hear surroundings without taking off the headphones. Voice alerts provide updates on battery life and connection status while also alerting the user to incoming phone calls. Whether the user is watching a 30 minute show or a classic movie marathon, the TV Listener has 18-hours of battery life on a single charge.

With its elegant design and unmatched comfort, the TV Listener™ is unlike any TV headphones on the market today. The pillow-soft memory foam ear pads conform to the ear to improve sound, and the adjustable headband fits naturally so users can wear them for as long as they want. Plus, the on-ear controls make the TV Listener™ simple and easy-to-use. Additionally, two Bluetooth devices can be paired the same time to make it easy to transition between the TV and smartphone.

"While our focus is on helping people with hearing loss, the TV Listener is for anyone who wants a personal listening experience," continued van den Bergh. "We've brought our patented Clarity amplification together with smart sensors in a sophisticated yet comfortable design to create wireless headphones that will change how millions watch TV."

Additional features include:

Smart amplification - offers rich and crisp audio and amplification especially for people with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Real-time Bluetooth connectivity - provides wireless range of 32 feet from the TV and lets the user control up to two connected devices.

Easy transport and store - features fold-flat earcups and a durable pouch with a handy pocket for charging and other cables.

One-year limited warranty.