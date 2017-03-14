Clarkston Consulting Announces Eric McElhinny as 2017 Clarkston Scholar

DURHAM, NC and PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Clarkston Consulting, a leading management and technology consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and consumer products industries, has announced the recipient of the 2017 Clarkston Scholars Program scholarship. The Clarkston Scholars Program was established to recognize highly driven students who excel in the classroom, have a focused interest and passion for life sciences, and intend to enter the industry upon graduation.

Eric McElhinny, a dual Chemistry and Chemical Engineering major at the University of Pittsburgh, has been selected as the recipient of this year's scholarship. In addition to his coursework, Eric is an undergraduate teaching assistant at the University of Pittsburgh.

"I am extremely grateful to Clarkston Consulting for this honor," stated McElhinny upon accepting the scholarship. "The financial aspect of this award, combined with the mentorship from industry experts, is a wonderful opportunity to gain further insight into this industry."

McElhinny was selected from a talented pool of university students throughout the state of Pennsylvania. In addition to the $10,000 scholarship, he will receive exposure to the life sciences industry through mentoring with Clarkston Consulting and participation in Life Sciences Pennsylvania events over the next two years. McElhinny was honored at the Life Sciences Pennsylvania Annual Dinner and Awards Celebration on March 9, 2017.

Clarkston Consulting Life Sciences Practice Leader Janel Firestein stated, "We congratulate Eric, and look forward to the contributions that he will make to the Pennsylvania life sciences industry. We are pleased to once again award the Clarkston Scholarship to a talented Pennsylvania undergraduate."

To find out more about the Clarkston Scholars Program, please visit: www.clarkstonconsulting.com/clarkstonscholars.

ABOUT CLARKSTON CONSULTING

Clarkston Consulting provides management and technology consulting services for life sciences and consumer products companies. Clarkston has achieved a 15-year average client satisfaction rate of 95% by continuously pushing for success for our clients, our consultants, and our company. For more information, please visit www.clarkstonconsulting.com.

ABOUT LIFE SCIENCES PENNSYLVANIA

Life Sciences Pennsylvania (formerly Pennsylvania Bio) was founded in 1989 by two Penn State researchers. Today it has grown to represent the entire life sciences industry -- biotech, medical device, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical companies; investment organizations; research institutions; digital health companies and the myriad service industries that support the life sciences in Pennsylvania. Life Sciences Pennsylvania's mission is to ensure Pennsylvania is the United States hub for the life sciences by creating a business and public policy environment which fosters life sciences growth and success. More information is available at http://www.lifesciencespa.org.