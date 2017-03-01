The Stevie Awards recognize outstanding customer service and sales departments at businesses across the country

ROCKY HILL, CT--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Clarus Commerce was named a Bronze winner in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 11th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The results were announced during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The Stevie Awards organize seven of the world's leading business awards shows, including the prestigious International Business Awards and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

"As a company that, at its core, is dedicated to serving online consumers, we need to ensure that their experiences with us consistently meet and exceed their expectations," said Clarus Commerce CEO Tom Caporaso. "We take great pride in the care, professionalism, and expertise that our customer service department demonstrates at all times. On behalf of the entire organization, I congratulate each and every member of the team on this richly-deserved recognition of their performance."

"The department's devotion to our customers' needs starts at the top, with the incredible leadership of Mike Proccaccini and Alice Rand, and runs through the entire team of eight customer service employees and 48 call-center agents," said Rhiannon Herrmann, Senior Vice President of Product & Operations at Clarus Commerce. "I can't thank them enough for their outstanding service and for continuing to reflect so well on our company."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition, an increase of 10% over 2016. Entries were considered in 61 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Customer Service Department of the Year, Contact Center of the Year, and Award for Innovation in Customer Service; as well as in 53 categories for sales and business development achievements. After finalists in each category were announced on January 20, seven specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

