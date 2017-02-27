Clarus Commerce Is Sole Connecticut Company to Appear on 2017 Top Company Cultures List Presented by Entrepreneur and CultureIQ

ROCKY HILL, CT--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Clarus Commerce was recently ranked on Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures list, a comprehensive ranking of U.S.-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures created in partnership with culture management software and service provider CultureIQ®. The Top Company Cultures list has placed Clarus Commerce 40th in the medium-sized category. Clarus Commerce is recognized for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations and directly impacts company success. Additionally, Clarus Commerce had the honor of being the only company from Connecticut to make an appearance on this year's list.

"The success of our culture has really resulted from a collaborative effort, shaped by the needs, wants and suggestions of everyone who has worked here over time," said Tom Caporaso, Chief Executive Officer at Clarus Commerce. "From company outings and charitable endeavors every quarter to an open-office layout, a casual dress code, personalized career paths, mentoring opportunities, and more, our culture has become an important part of our collective identity as a company."

"This friendly, supportive culture is one of the primary reasons why Clarus has been able to attract a diverse, highly talented, highly skilled workforce. Just as importantly, it also helped us achieve a 97% retention rate in 2016, which will help ensure our continued growth and success in 2017 and beyond."

"Great company cultures don't happen on their own. They're the result of great leadership, and a conscious effort to make everyone on a team feel engaged and important," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. "The honorees on our 2017 list are proof that strong cultures make even stronger companies. Entrepreneurs at all levels can draw inspiration from them."

The full list, presenting a total of 153 companies categorized as small, medium-sized, or large companies - with 25-49 employees, 50-99 employees, and more than 100 employees, respectively - is available on Entrepreneur.com. Core insights, behaviors, and attributes that have helped to shape the high-performing cultures presented by the top companies are shared alongside practices to help other companies develop their own workplace environments.

"A high-performance culture leads not only to employee engagement but also to measurable business results," says Greg Besner, founder and CEO of CultureIQ. "These organizations show us that great companies start with great culture."

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions, and the answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core components of culture - collaboration, innovation, and communication, to name a few. The companies with the highest scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2015, and be headquartered in the U.S.

About Clarus Commerce:

Clarus Commerce provides brands with a flexible platform for creating subscription programs that increase engagement and drive loyalty. Clarus Commerce introduced FreeShipping.com in 2002 and has continually enhanced the ways that consumers save when they shop online ever since. FreeShipping.com was the first program to offer free shipping on virtually every online purchase, and its 10% cash-back benefit is the industry leader in consistent cash-back offers. Clarus Commerce has built a wide range of customized subscription shopping programs that offer shoppers significant savings on their online orders. For more information, visit www.ClarusCommerce.com.

About Entrepreneur Media Inc.

For nearly 40 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community, providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration, and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide

