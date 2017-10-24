Claudia Christian Joins Ria Health as an Advisor and Advocate

Ria Health is the first physician managed at-home technology enabled service for reducing problem drinking

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - Ria Health, a next-generation solution for people who want to stop drinking too much, announced today that actress and advocate Claudia Christian is joining the team as an advisor. In her new role, Claudia will serve as a powerful voice around problem drinking and Ria Health's revolutionary approach to help people improve their overall well-being by reducing the amount of alcohol they drink. Claudia expands on this news and her reasons for joining Ria as an advisor in this interview and is available to talk in more detail about her struggles with addiction and the Ria solution.

Claudia has been in the film and television business as a performer for more than 30 years. She has starred in over 50 films and thousands of hours of television. Sci-fi fans around the world know her from her work on the Hugo Award winning show Babylon 5. She is most recognized as an advocate for The Sinclair Method, a treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD) using naltrexone for proven long-term success in decreasing alcohol use.

"I am so pleased to join the Ria Health team as an adviser and advocate for their next generation of alcohol treatment and harm reduction. Ria's program is a powerful and important alternative for individuals wanting to change their drinking habits, but who, like me, may not have found success with traditional solutions," said Claudia. "As someone who successfully overcame alcohol addiction with this same medical treatment, I am happy to support the personal, compassionate, and integrative support that Ria is providing through telemedicine."

In 2013, Claudia started her nonprofit C Three Foundation to help raise awareness of the treatment, which saved her life in 2009. Her public charity is based in the U.S. and has an international reach of over a million people. Claudia personally counsels thousands of individuals and their loved ones. She recently shared her journey of overcoming alcoholism and offers fresh perspectives on alcohol use disorder treatments in this amazing Ted Talk.



"We are so proud to have Claudia join our team," said Tom Nix, CEO of Ria Health. "Her real-life story and powerful voice bring an important perspective to the Ria Health solution. Her combination of courage, compassion and intellect will help Ria accomplish our mission of helping people struggling with alcohol addiction."

About Ria Health

Ria Health is a next-generation solution for people who want to stop drinking too much. The company uses mobile technology, one-on-one interactions with addiction specialists, and daily support to help members accomplish their goals and improve their overall well-being. By engaging with physicians and coaches at home, measuring consumption with simple tools, and reducing cravings with FDA approved medications, the average member experiences improved well being and reports a reduction in the use of alcohol. Ria Health's unique use of personalized care and data science was created by a team of doctors and technology experts. For more information visit www.riahealth.com.

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/ZHPqftKDCkI