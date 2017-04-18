Clean Commodities Corp. Announces Acquisition of the Two Sisters Creek Project Bordering Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) ("Clean Commodities" or the "Corporation" or "CLE") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Two Sisters Creek Project, located near Wells, British Columbia.

"The Two Sisters Creek Project provides our shareholders with early-mover optionality to the Wells gold camp and recent exploration results in the area. Although we are primarily focused on our significant uranium and lithium assets, the chance to participate in the Wells gold camp was a project opportunity that we believe presents immediate accretive value for our fellow shareholders. As such, we were very pleased to acquire the project and look forward to defining our exploration plans there moving forward," stated Ryan Kalt, CEO of the Corporation.

About The Two Sisters Creek Project

The Two Sisters Creek Project covers a significant section of its namesake, the Two Sisters Creek, and is approximately 1,770 acres in size. The claim block borders tenure held by Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. and is also adjacent to the primary mineral tenure block of the Gold Mountain Project announced by Spearmint Resources Inc. by news release also dated April 18 2017. The adjacent Gold Mountain 2 claim held by Spearmint Resources Inc., claim 1051449, is 1,149 acres in size as compared to the contiguous 1,770 acre Two Sisters claim block held by CLE.

A map of the project may be viewed at: https://www.cleancommodities.com/twosisterscreek

The Two Sisters Creek Project was acquired by the Corporation through staking.

About Clean Commodities Corp.

Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) is an exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of clean commodity assets including uranium, lithium and cobalt projects. For more information, please visit www.cleancommodities.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

