Clean Commodities Corp. Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) ("Clean Commodities" or the "Corporation") announces that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $250,000 (the "Financing") by way of the issuance of up to 5,000,000 common share units at a price of $0.05 per unit (the "Units").

Each Unit under the Financing will consist of one common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.075 per common share for a one year period from the closing date.

Net proceeds of the Financing will be used to advance the Corporation's exploration projects in Canada and for general working capital purposes.

The Corporation advises that insiders of the Corporation may participate for greater than 25% of the Financing.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws of Canada.

The Corporation may pay cash finder's fees on subscriptions under the Financing equal to 7%.

The Corporation further advises that the financing announced by news release dated March 6, 2017 has been discontinued.

About Clean Commodities Corp.

Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) is an exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of clean commodity assets including lithium, uranium and cobalt projects. For more information, please visit www.cleancommodities.com.

Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.