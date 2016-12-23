Clean Commodities Corp. Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - December 23, 2016) - Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) ("Clean Commodities" or the "Corporation") reports that it has closed the private placement financing previously announced on November 21, 2016 through the issuance of 1,600,000 units (the "Units"). The Units were issued on the terms previously announced and are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws of Canada.

The Corporation paid cash finder's fees equal to 7% on certain of the Units.

Subsequent to the private placement, the Corporation has 70,568,845 shares outstanding.

About Clean Commodities Corp.

Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) is an exploration company holding a diverse portfolio of clean commodity assets focused on lithium and uranium projects. For more information, please visit www.cleancommodities.com.

