Clean Commodities Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) ("Clean Commodities" or the "Corporation") reports that is has closed the first tranche of its private placement previously announced on March 24, 2017 through the issuance of 2,100,000 units for gross proceeds of $105,000 (the "First Tranche"). The units issued in the First Tranche were issued on the terms originally announced and are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws of Canada.

Subsequent to the First Tranche, the Corporation has 72,668,845 shares outstanding.

No finder's fees were paid on subscriptions within the First Tranche.

About Clean Commodities Corp.

Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) is an exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of clean commodity assets including uranium, lithium and cobalt projects. For more information, please visit www.cleancommodities.com.

Signed,

Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.