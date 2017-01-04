Clean Power Concepts, CEO, Michael Shenher Embarks on New Agenda for the Company with a Three-Step Plan for Success

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - Clean Power Concepts Inc ( OTC PINK : CPOW) CEO Michael Shenher announced that the company is implementing a Three-Step Plan to forge the Company on the track to success.

The Company already has taken steps to enhance its public disclosure on OTC Markets by attempting to go from a limited information sign to back to current in its filing obligations. Corporately, Clean Power Concepts Inc has amended its Articles of Incorporation and Corporate Bylaws to create a series of Anti Dilutive, Convertible Preferred Shares to protect its majority stakeholders. These securities will soon become available to the common shareholders. The objective, moving forward, is to start re-organizing the debt on the balance sheet, so the company is debt-free.

Next, Clean Power Concepts Inc plans to audit its financial statements and file a Form Ten (10) to become an OTCQB company this year. The last part of the plan is to enhance the Net Stock Holders' Equity in the Company by acquiring or joint-venturing with profitable business operations, and/or assets, using its Convertible Preferred Stock as currency. We will be actively pursuing private companies in the hemp and medical marijuana space.

Clean Power Concepts Inc CEO said, "The 3-Step Plan is necessary to attract investment and equity into our company. We will also restore investor confidence if we commit ourselves to remove affiliate and non-affiliate debt, become fully reporting with the SEC and file audited financial statements. We also need to build net stockholders' equity on the balance sheet. This is a process we are committed to moving ahead with, and our resolve to complete those tasks are a function of effort, teamwork and time."

He further stated, "We have a team of very qualified professionals to implement this strategy and our mandate, moving forward, while we add sound accounting and legal representation to make good on this Agenda. Additionally, Clean Power Concepts Inc will seek a more transparent dialogue with its investors, as to the clarity of implementing those objectives. As we meet certain milestones, the investment community will be more thoroughly aware through our disclosures and public records."

