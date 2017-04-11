CleanSlate Centers' Chief Medical Officer Begins Term as President of American Society of Addiction Medicine

Kelly Clark, M.D., brings decades of opioid treatment experience to nation's leading addiction medicine society

NORTHAMPTON, MA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Kelly J. Clark, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of CleanSlate Centers, officially began her term as President of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) at the organization's 48th annual conference in New Orleans, La.

Clark has served as CMO for CleanSlate, a leader in providing care to those suffering from opioid and alcohol addiction, since August 2014. Under her direction, the company's centers have been designated as Centers for Excellence by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, based on clinicians' abilities to work with behavioral health, primary care and other partners to provide integrated whole-person, evidence-based addiction treatment.

Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, CleanSlate has treated more than 14,000 patients in some of the hardest hit states by the opioid epidemic, such as Indiana, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. The company continues to expand its national footprint, with plans to reach 30 total centers later this year.

"We at CleanSlate are thrilled for this opportunity for Dr. Clark to continue advocating on behalf of patients everywhere who suffer from the chronic disease of addiction," said Greg Marotta, President and CEO of CleanSlate Centers. "The combination of knowledge, experience and compassion she brings to her role as CMO strengthens not only our organization, but has a direct impact on the many communities we serve across the country. This position reflects what a widely respected leader Dr. Clark is in the world of addiction medicine, and we are honored to call her part of our CleanSlate family."

Founded in 1954, ASAM -- the nation's leading addiction medicine society representing 4,300 physicians, clinicians and other professionals -- is dedicated to increasing access and improving the quality of addiction treatment, educating physicians and the public, supporting research and prevention, and promoting the appropriate role of physicians in the care of patients with addiction.

"As the unprecedented toll of the opioid epidemic continues to impact more families and communities across the country, the need to expand access to evidence-based, medication-assisted treatment only grows more urgent," said Clark. "For more than 60 years, ASAM has advocated for patients to be able to receive the right care, at the right time, in the right setting. CleanSlate has leveraged similar beliefs to create and expand an award-winning program of care which includes individualized treatment plans for each patient, consisting of appropriate medication treatment prescribed by physicians, clear accountability and supportive counseling. I firmly believe that helping organizations like CleanSlate and ASAM grow are how we, as clinicians, can most effectively provide hope to patients suffering from addiction."

CleanSlate has recently reinforced its commitment to expanding access to all of those in need safe, effective treatment. CleanSlate team members work with all insurance plans in the states they serve with the goal of treating all people seeking treatment for opioid addiction.

ASAM defines opioid addiction as a primary, chronic and relapsing brain disease. Overdose deaths due to opioids, which include prescription pain relievers and heroin, are responsible for more deaths than car accidents and firearms, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency. Drug overdose is now the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, with more than 47,000 lethal drug overdoses in 2014. Opioid addiction is driving this epidemic, with nearly 19,000 overdose deaths related to prescription pain relievers, and more than 10,500 overdose deaths related to heroin in 2014.1 The number of drug overdoses has climbed more than 50 percent in the past decade.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 413-341-1787 or visit http://www.cleanslatecenters.com.

About CleanSlate Centers

A pioneer and leader in outpatient addiction medicine, CleanSlate Centers is a national medical group which provides treatment for the chronic disease of addiction, primarily opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, the company is a growing, multi-state network of physician-led outpatient addiction treatment centers where patients who have addiction and associated disorders can receive medication-assisted treatment and related therapies using the highest quality, evidence-based practices.

Using the latest science- and medicine-based treatment guidelines, CleanSlate is bringing effective outpatient treatment to tens of thousands of new patients across the country. The company has provided treatment to more than more than 14,000 patients.

In 2014, CleanSlate partnered with Apple Tree Partners, a growth equity fund, to help expand efforts geographically and increase access to care in underserved communities with demonstrated need.

For more information, please visit CleanSlateCenters.com.