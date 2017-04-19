CleanSlate Commits to Working with Any Insurer so Patients can Access Opioid Treatment; Also Announces New Payor Partnerships in Penn. and Indiana

CleanSlate Expands Access to Unique Physician-led Effort to Fight the Opioid Epidemic

NORTHAMPTON, MA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - CleanSlate Centers, a national leader in providing care to those suffering from opioid and alcohol addiction, announced today an additional commitment toward its goal of expanding access to safe, effective treatment to all in need. Specifically, as CleanSlate continues its push to become an in-network provider with all payors, the company is committed to reaching single-case agreements with insurers with which it does not yet have an existing contract in place. The commitment is geared toward ensuring all patients can access CleanSlate's treatment, even in instances where a payor contract is not yet in place.

Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, CleanSlate has treated more than 14,000 patients in some of the states hit hardest by the opioid epidemic. The company currently works with patients in more than 20 centers in four states, with plans to at least double the number of centers and states where it provides treatment in the coming months.

"CleanSlate stands firm in our belief that the people who come to our centers because they are suffering from addiction need hope and help -- not more barriers to getting the care they need," said Greg Marotta, President and CEO of CleanSlate Centers. "So many important organizations are working toward stemming the opioid epidemic, and we believe this fight is impossible to win alone. We want insurance providers and other groups to know we are willing and eager to stand side-by-side with them in all of the communities we serve as we work collectively to ensure legally required parity of care is available."

CleanSlate is currently engaged in ongoing talks with many of the leading health insurance providers in the nation. Most recently, the organization announced an agreement with Aetna Better Health in northeastern Pennsylvania, making CleanSlate's services available to the 215,000 people covered through the leading Medicaid provider's plans.

In Indiana, CleanSlate has partnered with the Veterans Health Administration, part of the country's largest integrated health care system, with over 1,700 sites of care serving 8.76 million veterans each year. That agreement allows 17,000 members across the state to receive covered care at CleanSlate's four Indiana centers.

Last fall, CleanSlate announced a partnership with Minnesota-based health services provider Optum to expand coverage and access to effective, physician-led addiction treatment options for Optum members in participating markets.

The CleanSlate program of care includes individualized treatment plans for each patient. CleanSlate centers have been designated as Centers for Excellence in Pennsylvania, based on clinicians' abilities to work with behavioral health, primary care and other partners to provide integrated whole-person, evidence-based treatment. This reflects CleanSlate's program of treating patients with appropriate medication prescribed by physicians with clear accountability and supportive counseling, as well as the organization's core belief in the importance of building meaningful partnerships with local stakeholders in the communities it serves.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call: 413-341-1787. For more information about CleanSlate Centers, please visit http://www.cleanslatecenters.com.

Join CleanSlate for thought-leading webinar sessions on addiction by clicking here for topics and dates: https://cscareers.center/resources/

About CleanSlate Centers

A pioneer and leader in outpatient addiction medicine, CleanSlate Centers is a national medical group which provides treatment for the chronic disease of addiction, primarily opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the country, the company is a growing, multi-state network of physician-led outpatient addiction treatment centers where patients who have addiction and associated disorders can receive medication-assisted treatment and related therapies using the highest quality, evidence-based practices.

Using the latest science- and medicine-based treatment guidelines, CleanSlate is bringing effective outpatient treatment to tens of thousands of new patients across the country. The company has provided treatment to more than more than 14,000 patients and currently works with patients in more than 20 centers in four states, with plans to at least double the number of centers and states in the coming months.

In 2014, CleanSlate partnered with Apple Tree Partners, a growth equity fund, to help expand efforts geographically and increase access to care in underserved communities with demonstrated need.

For more information, please visit CleanSlateCenters.com.