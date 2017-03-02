Clear Measure CEO, Jeffrey Palermo, Named Finalist in 2017 Austin Under 40 Awards

Nomination Recognizes Palermo's Role in Helping to Grow Technology Industry, Provide Key Contributions to Austin Community

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Clear Measure, Inc., a leading software engineering firm, today announced that its CEO, Jeffrey Palermo, has been named as one of five finalists within the Technology & Start-Up category for this year's Austin Under 40 Awards (AU40).

Hosted by Austin's Young Women's Alliance (YWA) and the Young Men's Business League (YMBL), Austin Under 40 selected Palermo, a military veteran, as a finalist because of his role in helping to grow the software industry nationally, as well as locally, and his role as a strong citizen and business partner, committed to supporting Austin's growth through education, children's advocacy and other philanthropic initiatives.

"The Austin Under 40 recognizes the huge growth and innovation taking place in Austin. I'm very honored to be named a finalist for this prestigious award, among a distinguished group of technology and startup professionals," said Palermo. "Clear Measure is very committed to giving back to the community and using our expertise and resources to help grow the technology profession. It's very exciting to help ignite interest in software engineering among young people in the area."

In four years under Palermo's leadership, Clear Measure has grown aggressively in the region. Austin Business Journal ranked Clear Measure the #1 Fastest growing company in their category in 2016. Palermo is highly recognized as a leader in the software industry. He was named a Microsoft MVP every year since 2006, and has presented at numerous technology industry conferences nationally and internationally. He is a published author, with articles appearing in industry magazines, and co-author of the book, ASP.Net MVC in Action.

Clear Measure embodies the definition of a good corporate citizen, generously donating to organizations such as the Austin Children's Shelter, Ronald McDonald House, the Texas Advocacy Project, SAFE Place, Austin Young Life; and also hosts the Humanitarian Toolbox Hack-a-thon, an event in which software professionals donate their time to write software for not-for-profit organizations free of charge.

Winners of the 19th annual Austin under 40 Awards will be named at an event Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the JW Marriott in Austin. Since 1998, Austin's Young Women's Alliance and the Young Men's Business League have partnered to host Austin Under 40, one of the city's premier awards events, to recognize local citizens who both lead their respective industries and exhibit a solid commitment to serving their community. The individuals are recognized in 16 categories, including Technology & Startup.

Clear Measure

Clear Measure is a custom software engineering firm that brings a sustained competitive technical advantage to growing companies. We assist mid-market executives that are concerned that their technology may not be keeping up with their competition, frustrated with their ability to scale systems & processes, or experiencing lost profitability due to inefficiencies in their software. Unlike other custom software engineering firms, we directly employ our developers, we partner with our clients to learn about their business objectives, and are intimately involved in every stage of the engagement. We manage the entire engineering lifecycle including software architecture, project management, and 24 hour support. Clear Measure is headquartered in Austin, TX. More information is available at www.clear-measure.com.