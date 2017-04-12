Clear Measure CEO, Jeffrey Palermo, wins prestigious Austin Under 40 Award

Palermo won the Technology category for his notable contributions to the industry

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Jeffrey Palermo, CEO of leading software engineering firm Clear Measure Inc., won the Austin Under 40 Award for the Technology category on Saturday, April 1 at the 19th annual Austin Under 40 Awards.

Presented by Austin's Young Women's Alliance (YWA) and the Young Men's Business League (YMBL), the awards recognize local individuals who excel in their respective industries as well as exhibit a strong commitment to the community. Palermo has shown his dedication to both the city and the technology profession through his contributions to the software industry, education, and philanthropic initiatives.

Palermo, a military veteran, has led Clear Measure for the past four years and grown the company both locally and regionally. The Austin Business Journal ranked Clear Measure the fastest growing private company in Central Texas with under $10M in annual revenue in 2016. In addition to being named a Microsoft MVP every year since 2006, Palermo is also a published author and a frequent presenter at technology conferences.

"I'm very honored to have won the Austin Under 40 Award and be part of such a distinguished group of technology and startup professionals," said Palermo. "Even as Clear Measure provides software technology to help our customers obtain a competitive advantage, we have made it a core principle to find ways to give back to our community and make the technology profession more accessible to a younger generation."

Among the 80 nominees at the Austin Under 40 Awards, 15 were chosen for their respective categories -- with Palermo winning the Technology category out of five impressive candidates.

About Clear Measure

Clear Measure is a custom software engineering firm that brings a clear, proven and measured approach to growing companies. We work with executives to manage their entire software engineering lifecycle from technical strategy to 24-hour support. Many executives are concerned that their technology may not be keeping up with their competition, frustrated with their ability to scale systems & processes, or experiencing lost profitability due to inefficiencies in their software. We partner with mid-market companies to learn about their business objectives and are intimately involved in every stage of the engagement.

Clear Measure is headquartered in Austin, TX. More information is available at www.clear-measure.com.