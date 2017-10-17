Clearbanc Launches Chrged Program to Help Facebook Advertisers Gain Access to Capital

The Chrged Program accelerates business growth using Facebook marketing solutions

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Clearbanc, a leading financial technology company leveraging real-time data to provide flexible financing to grow online businesses, today announces Facebook advertisers can now access Clearbanc capital to accelerate business growth through participation in Chrged, a new program to help companies access Facebook's marketing solutions.

The Chrged Program provides scalable solutions, financial support, cross border resources and Blueprint learning tools for e-commerce businesses looking to scale on Facebook. Businesses interested in the Chrged Program simply connect their Facebook Ad Account and payment processor to receive a custom financing offer of up to $500,000, with flexible re-payment options.

"There are so many companies that can grow from non-dilutive financing," said Michele Romanow, co-founder of Clearbanc and Dragon on CBC's Dragons' Den. "We're so excited to help North American businesses grow using Facebook."

Access to Clearbanc capital advances will combine the intellectual capital growing businesses need with the much-needed monetary capital necessary to build a competitive business in today's global market. Clearbanc will establish an affordable, fixed fee for businesses and there is no credit check necessary, as the advance is based on the company's business data.

For more information on the Chrged program visit www.clearbanc.com/chrged.

About Clearbanc

Clearbanc builds financial services for entrepreneurs and small business owners. The company currently provides revenue-based financing to help growing online-enabled businesses, such as vacation rental and e-commerce businesses. Clearbanc uses proprietary originating, underwriting and servicing technology to offer an exceptional experience to its small business customers with more flexible terms than other financing alternatives. For more information on Clearbanc, visit https://clearbanc.com/