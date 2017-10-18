Cleareon Fiber Networks Acquires NYC-based Data Center Operations

Newly acquired data center assets bring Cleareon's product suite to the "intelligent edge" of network capability and service options

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Cleareon, a New York City-based provider of comprehensive network solutions for wireless and wireline carriers, digital service providers and large enterprises, announces that it has acquired significant data center assets in and around the New York City (NYC) metropolitan area. These data center assets position Cleareon to take advantage of densification opportunities in the NYC tri-state area to provide hoteling space and "front-haul" support for DAS, small cell and other wireless systems, as well as 5G-enabled applications such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data transport and cloud access.

"These assets serve to complement Cleareon's existing dark fiber and lit services portfolio by positioning the company at the 'intelligent edge' of networking technology and service deployment," comments Cliff Kane, Co-CEO at Cleareon. "We're building fiber networks from these data centers directly to enterprise buildings so that our customers have robust and fluid layer 1, layer 2 and IP-based services across our network. We're doing this while readying NYC for 5G, IoT and other promising wireless-enabled applications."

"Carriers that lease or operate wireline, wireless or subsea cable assets can increase their own revenues and expand their customer base with a physical point of presence at a Cleareon data center," added Kevin Rocks, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Cleareon. "We offer flexible terms and access to customers at an additional 30 data center points of presence through our PANMetro Ethernet Ring platform. This enables carriers to directly market their own products and services to hundreds of new enterprise customers from a single location."

The acquisitions also enable Cleareon to expand its cloud networking options to include a set of hybrid solutions across cloud, multi-cloud, colocation and bare metal, all provided via SSAE16 / SOC1&2 / PCI / HIPAA / HITECH compliant facilities throughout NYC.

To learn more about Cleareon Fiber Networks, please visit www.cleareon.com.

Cleareon Fiber Networks

Cleareon is a network services provider that is pioneering a new, transparent and straightforward way of doing business. Cleareon offers dark fiber and lit services connecting the New York tri-state area's preeminent carrier hotels, exchanges and data centers where our customers can access hundreds of service providers and reach thousands of enterprise buildings. Cleareon's network and back office infrastructure is expressly designed to rapidly provision and deliver services in days--not weeks or months. All services include customer access to Cleareon's service assurance portal where our customers can see real time network performance. Cleareon can expertly build networks to our customer's specifications or extend its ecosystem of service providers to specific buildings or enterprises. Cleareon's experienced engineers are available to support our customers by assisting with network design and engineering for grooming and consolidation.

Please visit Cleareon online at www.cleareon.com and follow the company on Twitter @Cleareon.