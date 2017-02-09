CLEAResult Expands Energy Efficiency Capabilities with Acquisition of Green Team Energy Services

Cloud-based software to improve DSM customer experience and operational efficiency

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - CLEAResult, a leader in designing and implementing technology-enabled energy efficiency programs for utilities, today announced the company has acquired Green Team Energy Services, a provider of digital, cloud-based energy efficiency and demand side management (DSM) software that leverages the Salesforce.com CRM platform. The acquisition will add an advanced cloud-based technology platform to strengthen CLEAResult's energy efficiency consulting and professional services.

"As our clients' industry evolves, leading-edge technology applications for energy efficiency have taken on tremendous importance in terms of creating differentiated experiences and customer growth," said Aziz Virani, CLEAResult CEO. "This technology investment will allow us to further increase the value we are able to create for our clients as the leading provider of energy efficiency programs, and reflects our continued commitment to bring innovative technologies and capabilities that will help our utility clients succeed."

Under the agreement, Green Team will become part of CLEAResult and its software, DSMTracker™ -- a next generation propriety Software-as-a-Service solution -- will be incorporated into CLEAResult's residential, commercial and industrial, and marketing offerings. CLEAResult will also offer DSMTracker as a standalone software platform. Several leading utility companies, including Duke Energy and Alameda Municipal Power, have adopted DSMTracker to automate key aspects of their DSM programs, including program planning and design, marketing, tracking, execution, electronic rebate processing, document management and reporting.

"The tool has allowed us to modernize our program from mail to a mobile-friendly online application, resulting in a win-win for Alameda Municipal Power and our customers," said Kelly Birdwell Brezovec, Program Manager at Alameda Municipal Power.

"Traditional energy efficiency technologies are too complex and cumbersome to meet today's market demands," said Auz Khan, CEO of Green Team. "By combining our software with CLEAResult's program consulting and implementation capabilities, we can deliver more holistic and advanced solutions that will help utilities eliminate traditional participation barriers. These solutions will enable utilities to achieve their program goals faster with enhanced data reporting and analytics delivered through digital channels such as tablets and smartphones. We're very excited to join the CLEAResult team and look forward to elevating the industry's new normal for superior customer experience."

"The energy efficiency industry is entering an era in which superior customer service, increased operational efficiency and speed to program delivery results will be key for utilities seeking to better engage their customers and remain competitive," said Terry Moore, CLEAResult COO. "By leveraging Green Team's proprietary technology, we can offer utilities next generation energy efficiency program capabilities that deliver improved customer experience, better collaboration with trade allies, detailed program and portfolio performance data, and greater certainty in achieving program goals."

Green Team was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta. All of Green Team's employees will join CLEAResult.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency programs and services in North America. Through proven strategies tailored to clients' unique needs and market dynamics, the combined strength of experienced energy experts and technology-enabled service offerings help CLEAResult change the way people use energy for hundreds of utility and business partners. Founded in 2003, CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has close to 3,000 employees in more than 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm. For more information, visit clearesult.com.