Exceptional customer service underscores CLEAResult's finalist nomination from thousands

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - CLEAResult, a leader in designing and implementing technology-enabled energy efficiency programs for utilities, has been named a finalist in the 11th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service. CLEAResult is a finalist in the "Contact Center Leader of the Year" and the "Customer Service Department of the Year" categories and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver or Bronze Stevie Award winner.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes seven of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The final results will be announced during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Finalists from the U.S.A. and several other nations are expected to attend.

"CLEAResult is honored to be named as a finalist in two categories for this year's Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service," said Eric Roberts, senior director of call centers for CLEAResult. "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and to be recognized for our work with them is an extreme honor."

With locations in more than 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada, CLEAResult takes pride in working directly with its customers to help them improve the way they use energy. In order to best serve its utility, business and residential customers, the company strives to offer the best possible customer service options.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Members of seven specialized judging committees will determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements among the finalists during final judging, which took place January 23 - February 1.

"This year's first-round judges were treated to many inspiring stories of sales, customer service and business development success around the world," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "The final judges will have a tough task to determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists. We look forward to announcing the results at the awards gala in Las Vegas."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency programs and services in North America. Through proven strategies tailored to clients' unique needs and market dynamics, the combined strength of experienced energy experts and technology-enabled service offerings help CLEAResult change the way people use energy for hundreds of utility and business partners. Founded in 2003, CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has close to 3,000 employees in more than 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm. For more information, visit clearesult.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.