CLEAResult Names Greg Sarich Chief Information Officer

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - CLEAResult, a leader in designing and implementing technology-enabled energy efficiency programs for utilities, today announced technology services and utility industry leader Greg Sarich, as the company's new chief information officer.

"Greg joins CLEAResult with a robust understanding of the unique needs and opportunities of the utility industry, bringing with him an extensive background in operational leadership," said Aziz Virani, CLEAResult CEO and president. "His background driving business transformation, coupled with his wide-ranging technology acumen, will be a strong asset as we continue to strategically evolve our business and leverage technological advancements to positively impact our clients."

Sarich was recently selected as Computerworld's Premier 100 Technology Leaders for 2016. He joins CLEAResult from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he served as vice president. Prior to HP Enterprise, he held executive positions at CPS Energy, the largest municipal energy utility in the nation, and TXU Energy, the leading competitive retail electricity provider in Texas. As CIO at CPS Energy, Sarich influenced strategic roadmaps, created transactional proficiencies, and implemented new IT capabilities. In his role as VP of Information Technology at TXU Energy, Sarich played an integral role increasing customer satisfaction and improving operational efficiencies.

"I'm proud to be joining a company that enthusiastically cherishes innovation and progress, all while valuing its clients and their customers so fervently," said Sarich. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help our clients successfully navigate rapidly changing business environments while staying true to CLEAResult's mission and commitment to its clients."

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency programs and services in North America. Through proven strategies tailored to clients' unique needs and market dynamics, the combined strength of experienced energy experts and technology-enabled service offerings help CLEAResult change the way people use energy for hundreds of utility and business partners. Founded in 2003, CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has close to 3,000 employees in more than 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm. For more information, visit clearesult.com.

