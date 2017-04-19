CLEAResult Recognized for Leadership in Rooftop Unit Efficiency

CLEAResult wins two Advanced RTU Campaign Awards for partner program that saved 6 million kWh in energy

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Since 2013, the U.S. Department of Energy, on behalf of the Better Buildings Alliance's Advanced Rooftop Unit Campaign, annually recognizes organizations for their energy efficiency leadership in replacing and upgrading rooftop units (RTUs) in commercial buildings. This year, CLEAResult, a leader in designing and implementing technology-enabled energy efficiency programs for utilities, is one of eight organizations being recognized, winning two awards: Most Innovative RTU Efficiency Program by a Supporting Partner and Highest Number of Advanced RTU Control Retrofits Through an Efficiency Program.

CLEAResult was recognized for its work with Southern California Edison (SCE), one of the nation's largest electric utilities. The company supported SCE's HVAC Optimization Commercial Quality Maintenance program that resulted in overwhelming success, including record highs for contractor participation and energy saved. The program also had the highest number of advanced RTU control retrofits through an efficiency program, with 867 retrofits, saving approximately 6 million kWh, and offered financial incentives for enhanced RTU maintenance agreements that follow ASHRAE/ACCA Standard 180.

"The overwhelming success of our program showcases how a specially designed RTU efficiency program can have truly impressive results, lowering energy use, increasing system reliability and positively impacting customer satisfaction," said Kim DiCello, Senior Operations Manager, Southern California for CLEAResult. "SCE is a leader in implementing impactful and innovative energy efficiency programs, and we're proud to have supported them and be able to stand beside them for this award-winning effort."

Through efficient RTU replacements, retrofits, and quality management and operations in 2016 alone, organizations recognized by the Better Buildings Alliance's Advanced Rooftop Unit Campaign collectively saved an estimated 600 billion British thermal units (Btu), or more than $5.6 million on utility costs. Over the lifetime of the Campaign, 81 partners have upgraded 77,000 RTUs for annual energy savings of 7 trillion Btu and $66 million in cost savings.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency programs and services in North America. Through proven strategies tailored to clients' unique needs and market dynamics, the combined strength of experienced energy experts and technology-enabled service offerings help CLEAResult change the way people use energy for hundreds of utility and business partners. Founded in 2003, CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has close to 3,000 employees in more than 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm. For more information, visit clearesult.com.

About the Advanced RTU Campaign: The Advanced RTU Campaign is a market transformation initiative that encourages commercial building owners and operators to improve the efficiency of roof top units across the country. By replacing old RTUs with more efficient units, and retrofitting existing RTUs with advanced controls, you can save money, improve your energy efficiency, make your building more comfortable, and help the environment. Reducing a building's cooling and ventilating energy consumption by 20-50% can save as much as $3,700 per RTU -- equivalent to $6.7 billion and 670 trillion Btu annually. Learn more and join the Campaign here http://www.advancedrtu.org/join.html.

About the Better Buildings Alliance: The Better Buildings Alliance technology campaigns, like the Advanced RTU Campaign, involve public and private sector organizations across the country working together to share and replicate positive gains in energy efficiency and catalyze change and investment in energy efficiency. The Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance advances the Administration's goal of achieving 20% energy savings by 2020. Read more about Better Buildings' partner results, and the innovative solutions being shared with others in the Better Buildings Solution Center.