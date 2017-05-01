CLEAResult Releases Second Annual Innovation Outlook Report

Annual report reveals key challenges, influences and rising trends in the energy industry

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - CLEAResult, a leader in designing and implementing technology-enabled energy efficiency programs for utilities, today released its second annual report, "Innovation Outlook: The 2017 State of Energy Efficiency," outlining key trends in energy efficiency, new technologies, customer empowerment, the evolving utility business model, and other energy-related insights.

"Understanding and adapting to the ongoing changes in energy efficiency is vital to the growth of our industry, so we are pleased to share the second annual CLEAResult 'Innovation Outlook' report with our valued customers, partners and industry leaders to help navigate these changes," said CLEAResult CEO Aziz Virani. "We are dedicated to supporting clients through any industry shifts and we implement programs that demonstrate smarter, more efficient energy consumption."

This year's "Innovation Outlook" report includes insights on:

Customer empowerment and increasing customer satisfaction;

Energy efficiency technology and innovation, including Big Data, IoT and demand response;

The evolving utility business model and challenges to the traditional model;

And what's next for the industry and the future of energy.

The report explores how energy customer proactivity is a catalyst for change and innovation across the utility sector, as well as the fact that new technologies and a focus on consumerism is attracting new entrants into the market. Another area of focus is the ongoing influence of industry regulations, and the fact that better customer engagement, a broadening market, targeted incentives and ongoing innovation have led to significant changes in the industry.

"Innovation Outlook" results from the CLEAResult Energy Forum, an annual gathering of utility companies and energy efficiency experts who meet to discuss best practices and the latest technology that powers energy efficiency.

Download the free report now.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency programs and services in North America. Through proven strategies tailored to clients' unique needs and market dynamics, the combined strength of experienced energy experts and technology-enabled service offerings help CLEAResult change the way people use energy for hundreds of utility and business partners. Founded in 2003, CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has close to 3,000 employees in more than 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm. For more information, visit clearesult.com.