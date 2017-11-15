CLEARink Wins 2017 IDTechEx Award

Revolutionary ePaper 2.0 Display Aimed at eSchoolbooks and Wearables

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - CLEARink Displays proudly announced that its Video-Capable ePaper Display won the prestigious IDTechEx Award for Printed Electronics -Technical Development Materials, at the annual IDTechEx Show! on November 15th, 2017.

The award recognizes outstanding progress in the development and commercialization of printed electronics technology, which will be used in unique applications. CLEARink's revolutionary display technology is based on the phenomenon of Total Internal Reflection (TIR) in combination with single particle electrophoretic technology. The displays are ultra-low power, thin as paper, feather light, sunlight readable, color and video capable. Target markets include eSchoolbooks, wearables, IoT labels, signage and automotive.

"This is one of the most prestigious awards in the printed electronics industry globally," said Raghu Das, CEO of IDTechEx. "On behalf of the independent judges and IDTechEx, I congratulate CLEARink Displays for creating video capable ePaper that the market has been looking for."

CLEARink has received pre-orders from customers for eSchoolbook applications and has commenced trial manufacturing in a large LCD plant in Asia and expects to have samples in the next few months.

"We are delighted to receive the Printed Electronics Award from IDTechEx.," said Frank Christiaens, CEO of CLEARink Displays. "On behalf of our talented startup team, I wish to thank IDTechEx for this honor. We believe that we are solving some real problems in the industry in applications such as eSchoolbooks and wearables. We are encouraged that our vision has been validated repeatedly by our investors, customers, industry experts and independent observers."

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research and Events services, helping you profit from emerging technologies. IDTechEx Events provide an analytical, commercial outlook, taking into account market requirements, competitive technologies and development roadmaps. Attendees are presented with the full, diverse range of technologies but the main thrust is always on end user needs and commercialization strategies. For more information see http://www.IDTechEx.com

About CLEARink Displays, Inc.

CLEARink is a leader in reflective display technology for eSchoolbooks, wearables, IoT and electronic shelf labels (ESLs), outdoor signage and automotive. CLEARink's patent protected TIR technology is a superior alternative to existing reflective displays, providing unparalleled video and color representation, using a fraction of the energy consumed by LCD, with a highly competitive cost structure. Founded in 2012, the company has raised more than US$15 million in financing from strategic investors in the display industry and is headquartered in Fremont, California. For more information, visit http://www.clearinkdisplays.com/