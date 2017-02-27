ClearMetal Welcomes Industry Luminary Ron Widdows to Advisory Board and Makes Key Sales Leadership Hire

ClearMetal attracts top industry talent to help propel growth for the company's platform and predictive logistics technology adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, CA --(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - ClearMetal, the predictive logistics company using data science and machine learning technology to unlock new efficiencies for global trade, today announced the addition of industry veteran Ron Widdows to the ClearMetal Advisory Board as well as the strategic hire of a former GT Nexus sales executive Cary Dittmann.

About The New Appointments

Ron Widdows served as a group president and CEO of Neptune Orient Lines, the parent company of APL and APL Logistics and spent more than 30 years with the company. He has been the CEO of Rickmers Holdings and currently serves as chairman of the World Shipping Council and executive chairman of the new sensor-enabled chassis company, American Intermodal Management, LLC. In addition to ClearMetal, Ron is senior advisor to McKinsey & Co. and assists Navis, LLC.

Cary Dittmann, formerly vice president of sales at GT Nexus and executive vice president of sales & marketing at Panalpina, brings over 35 years of industry experience to his business development role at ClearMetal, and particularly in the shipper and 3PL/Forwarding business segments.

"We're thrilled to name Ron a strategic advisor given his industry leadership, expertise, and shared vision in a data-intelligent supply chain, as evidenced by his brilliant company, American Intermodal Management," said ClearMetal CEO Adam Compain. "And given more shippers and 3PLs are engaging with ClearMetal, Cary's strong experience will be a boon for our customers and partners."

Ron Widdows will join ClearMetal's advisory board with other leading influencers such as GT Nexus founder John Urban, Navis CEO Jon Shields, and Scott Brady from Google Chairman Eric Schmidt's venture firm. Cary Dittmann also joins an impressive and growing sales team, including another supply chain veteran Christopher Mazza, who was formerly CCO of both Navis' XVELA and IAS.

"ClearMetal's approach and technology is well-timed as so many in the industry are pursuing strategic digitization initiatives and hunting for the secret sauce that will help them differentiate their own performance and offerings to customers," said Widdows. "The ability to gather, analyze, and wield data is the new key competitive battleground and where the industry will unlock the next step change of efficiency and growth. This is true for all industry participants from carriers to shippers to all parties in between and we haven't seen any capability in the market as compelling as ClearMetal's."

About ClearMetal

ClearMetal is a predictive logistics company that uses data science and machine learning to unlock new efficiencies for global trade. ClearMetal uses its Data Intelligence platform to organize logistics data, making it accessible via APIs and machine-intelligence ready, while industry-tailored machine learning and AI is layered on via various applications to deliver unprecedented predictive accuracy and profitability gains. Developed by top software engineers from Stanford University and Silicon Valley, ClearMetal's technology predicts nearly all events in the shipment cycle -- enabling asset allocation and trade management decisions that deliver tremendous value for carriers, forwarders, terminals, and shippers. Based in San Francisco, ClearMetal is advised by Ron Widdows, the founder of GTNexus, and is funded by the founder of Navis, NEA, Beijing-based Skyview Fund, and the chairman of Google Eric Schmidt's venture firm.