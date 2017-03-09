ClearStory Data to Demonstrate Automated Smart Data Discovery during Strata + Hadoop World Session in San Jose on March 15

Recently positioned as a visionary again in Gartner's 2017 MQ for BI and Analytics Platforms, ClearStory will show how it enables organizations to immediately spot intricate patterns across disparate data for faster discovery of business insights during the event's solutions showcase

MENLO PARK, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - ClearStory Data, the company bringing business-oriented data analytics to everyone with its automated Data Prep and Data Inference, automated data blending via Intelligent Data Harmonization™ and business-oriented Interactive StoryBoards™, will showcase its latest innovation during a 10-minute Solutions Showcase Theater session on March 15 at 11am PT during Strata + Hadoop World (March 13-16) in San Jose, California. The session will focus on how ClearStory's modern BI and analytics platform rapidly blends complex, disparate data via automated Data Prep, Data Inference and automated Data Harmonization, at scale, to speed the delivery of daily insights to enable rapid business decisions.

Exhibit Hall - Solutions Showcase Theater Speaker: Nicolas Morales, Senior Director, Technical Sales & Customer Solutions, ClearStory Data

ClearStory Booth Number: 1517

The Solutions Showcase Theater on the Strata + Hadoop World Expo floor features lightning talks from the leading vendors in the big data space. These 10-minute rapid-fire sessions feature Strata + Hadoop World sponsors presenting use cases about real-world companies and explaining how they solve big data's thorniest problems.

Last month, Gartner positioned ClearStory Data as a visionary for the second year in a row in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms*, following ClearStory's debut in the Magic Quadrant in 2016. In the report covering leading vendors that meet the criteria of modern BI and analytics platforms that drive the vast majority of new net purchases today, Gartner notes a market shift from IT-led to agile business-led analytics that is now mainstream, which is well aligned with ClearStory Data's capabilities.

ClearStory's platform uses fast, Spark-based processing to speed analysis of large data volumes. Its modern, BI platform is an ideal choice for business users who need to combine, blend and harmonize and explore multiple and varied data sources, including personal, cloud, streaming and syndicated data. ClearStory has several patents for its innovation in automated, data prep via Data Inference and automated blending of data via Intelligence Data Harmonization™ which enables fast holistic insights at scale.

In its latest 2017 Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms, Gartner states that, "Modern BI and analytics platforms are characterized by easy-to-use tools that support a full range of analytic workflow capabilities and do not require significant involvement from IT in order to pre-define data models upfront as a prerequisite to analysis (including at enterprise-scale deployment)." ClearStory Data's solution specifically removes all hard data tasks by automating data prep, data blending, data discovery and speeding insights via narrated visual StoryBoards.

Come see it live at Strata + Hadoop World in San Jose at booth #1517, or request your trial today: http://www.clearstorydata.com/trial

To download a free copy of the new Gartner MQ report, visit: http://www.clearstorydata.com/gartner-mq-2017

About ClearStory Data

ClearStory Data is bringing scalable Business-oriented Data Analytics to everyone to accelerate the way business leaders get answers from more data, on a faster cycle, across any number of internal and external disparate data sources. ClearStory is uniquely differentiated with modern capabilities across smart data discovery, data prep via Data Inference, automated Intelligent Data Harmonization™ and ease-of-use for interactive insights via Collaborative StoryBoards™. ClearStory Data also is a pioneer in leveraging Apache Spark-based data processing to speed insights from large and complex data sources. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with offices across North America and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, DAG Ventures, Google Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB).