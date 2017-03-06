ClearStory Data Introduces Automated Smart Data Discovery to Enable Organizations to Immediately Spot Intricate Patterns across Disparate Data for Faster Discovery of Business Insights

ClearStory Data, recently named again as a visionary in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for BI and Analytics Platforms, announces innovations in smart data discovery that add to its leadership in data prep, disparate data harmonization and scalable business-led analytics

GRAPEVINE, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Gartner Data & Analytics Summit - ClearStory Data, the company bringing business-oriented data analytics to everyone with its automated Data Prep and Data Inference, automated data blending via Intelligent Data Harmonization™ and business-oriented Interactive StoryBoards™, today unveils new capabilities with Automated Smart Data Discovery to make it even faster and easier for organizations to find and isolate patterns in data across large, complex data sources. The new innovations make it possible for business users and analysts to visually discover the most relevant data from a single source or from multi-source blended and harmonized data to speed answers to key business questions.

As Gartner cites in its 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytic Platforms*: "The market shift from IT-led to agile modern agile business-led analytics is now mainstream." As part of this market shift, organizations seek solutions that ease and automate data discovery, prepping data, blending disparate sources, and immediately seeing self-service interactive business insights, all with a simple user experience so anyone can work with data, organizations seek solutions that ease and automate data discovery, prepping data, blending disparate sources, and immediately seeing self-service, interactive business insights, all with a simple user experience so anyone can work with data.

How It Works

With ClearStory's new Automated Smart Data Discovery capability, business users and analysts can easily discover key patterns in complex, blended and harmonized data sources and instantly pinpoint the most relevant data to answer key business questions. When data is complex and large, or several disparate sources are harmonized to deliver fast business answers that matter, traditional IT-led data wrangling methods are no longer sustainable. With ClearStory's visual, interactive Automated Smart Data Discovery, users can navigate through any data quickly and see all data values in-context as data updates to spot all patterns that drive fast, meaningful insights. Customers benefit because key data and patterns are immediately revealed, yielding fast answers to critical business questions.

Furthering Automated Business Analytics

ClearStory's introduction of business-oriented Automated Smart Data Discovery, combined with the company's leadership in automated Data Prep and Data Inference, automated data blending via Intelligent Data Harmonization™ and Smart Storyboard Exploration, further extends its leadership in delivering scalable modern business-oriented analytics.

Highlights of ClearStory's Automated Smart Data Discovery capabilities include:

Point-and-click, Fast Visual Exploration of disparate harmonized data that instantly reveals patterns, correlations and exceptions. The result is immediate identification of the most relevant data to answer key business questions.





of disparate harmonized data that instantly reveals patterns, correlations and exceptions. The result is immediate identification of the most relevant data to answer key business questions. Patterns, Occurrences, and Outlier Detection across Non-numeric Categorical Data and Numeric Data to pinpoint key relationships and isolate down to the data of most relevance to speed analysis to reach business-critical insights.





to pinpoint key relationships and isolate down to the data of most relevance to speed analysis to reach business-critical insights. Fluid Contextual Discovery during Navigation that enables users to traverse dimensions in the data and immediately see which attributes are of statistical significance to answer key business questions. The result of this is the instant narrowing down of key data in-context to effectively answer business questions.





that enables users to traverse dimensions in the data and immediately see which attributes are of statistical significance to answer key business questions. The result of this is the instant narrowing down of key data in-context to effectively answer business questions. Visual Options for Small Data, Large Data, and Highly Complex Data to accommodate the nuances, granular details and patterns that apply to exploring large data volumes or highly dimensional data sources. The visual options include interacting with data where there may be a high density of similar values, clusters, and many groupings that require more visual clarity and navigation options to find the most important data elements.





"We are excited about this breakthrough capability in smart data discovery as it's highly needed for the diversity of data that organizations are pulling in for insights," said Dr. Timothy Howes, Chief Technology Officer of ClearStory Data. "As organizations struggle with analyzing large data volumes, with more complexity and from a diversity of sources, it becomes exponentially harder to understand what's most relevant in the data to answer business questions. ClearStory's Automated Smart Data Discovery gives business users an easy, visual and contextual way to identify important relationships between data elements, spot trends, outliers, and correlations, and understand their data better across all data types and sources."

According to Gartner, the BI and analytics market is in the final stages of a multiyear shift from IT-led, system-of-record reporting to business-led, self-service analytics. As a result, the modern business intelligence and analytics (BI&A) platform has emerged to meet new organizational requirements for accessibility, business agility and deeper business analytical insight.

To see ClearStory Data's full range of data prep, blending, discovery and smart exploration capabilities, visit us during the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit at booth 326 or attend our session with Getty Images at 3:45pm CT in room Texas A, Level 3 at the convention center.

For more information on ClearStory Data or to request a trial or demo, visit: http://www.clearstorydata.com/trial

*Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms," by Rita L. Sallam, Cindi Howson, Carlie J. Iodine, Thomas W. Oestreich, James Laurence Richardson, Joao Tapadinhas, February 16, 2017.

About ClearStory Data

ClearStory Data is bringing scalable Business-oriented Data Analytics to everyone to accelerate the way business leaders get answers from more data, on a faster cycle, across any number of internal and external disparate data sources. ClearStory is uniquely differentiated with modern capabilities across smart data discovery, data prep via Data Inference, automated Intelligent Data Harmonization™ and ease-of-use for interactive insights via Collaborative StoryBoards™. ClearStory Data also is a pioneer in leveraging Apache Spark-based data processing to speed insights from large and complex data sources. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with offices across North America and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, DAG Ventures, Google Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB).