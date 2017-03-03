ClearStory Data and Leader in Digital Media to Present on Fast-cycle Automated Insights at a Global Scale, during Gartner Data & Analytics Summit on March 8

With customers in 100+ countries, digital media leader taps ClearStory's modern, self-service BI and analytics solution, positioned as a visionary again in Gartner's 2017 MQ for BI and Analytics Platforms

MENLO PARK, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - ClearStory Data, the company bringing business-oriented data analytics to everyone with its automated Data Prep and Data Inference, automated data blending via Intelligent Data Harmonization™ and business-oriented Interactive StoryBoards™, will showcase ClearStory Data's solution and speak alongside the Leader in Digital Media during a session on March 8 during the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit (March 6-9) in Grapevine, Texas. The session will focus on how a global digital media leader, and other Enterprise organizations, rapidly blends complex, disparate data, via ClearStory's automated Data Prep, Data Inference and automated Data Harmonization, at scale, to speed the delivery of daily insights to enable rapid business decisions.

Session Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 Time: 3:45 PM CT

3:45 PM CT Room: Texas A, Level 3, Convention Center

Texas A, Level 3, Convention Center Speakers: Ali Tore, Chief Product Officer, ClearStory Data, and Indrasis Mondal, Director of Product Management, Data & Analytics, Getty Images

Ali Tore, Chief Product Officer, ClearStory Data, and Indrasis Mondal, Director of Product Management, Data & Analytics, Getty Images Session Title: How Digital Media Leader Speeds and Blends Data for Daily Insights

Last month, Gartner positioned ClearStory Data as a visionary for a second year in a row in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms*, following ClearStory's debut in the Magic Quadrant in 2016. In the report covering leading vendors that meet the criteria of modern BI and analytics platforms that drive the vast majority of new net purchases today, Gartner notes a market shift from IT-led to agile business-led analytics that is now mainstream, which is well aligned with ClearStory Data's capabilities.

ClearStory's platform uses fast, Spark-based processing to speed analysis of large data volumes. Its modern, BI platform is an ideal choice for business users who need to combine, blend and harmonize and explore multiple and varied data sources, including personal, cloud, streaming and syndicated data. ClearStory has several patents for its innovation in automated, data prep via Data Inference and automated blending of data via Intelligence Data Harmonization™ which enables fast holistic insights at scale.

In its latest 2017 Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms, Gartner states that, "Modern BI and analytics platforms are characterized by easy-to-use tools that support a full range of analytic workflow capabilities and do not require significant involvement from IT in order to pre-define data models upfront as a prerequisite to analysis (including at enterprise-scale deployment)." ClearStory Data's solution specifically removes all hard data tasks by automating data prep, data blending, data discovery and speeding insights via narrated visual StoryBoards.

Come see it live at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit or request your trial today: http://www.clearstorydata.com/trial

*Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms," by Rita L. Sallam, Cindi Howson, Carlie J. Iodine, Thomas W. Oestreich, James Laurence Richardson, Joao Tapadinhas, February 16, 2017.

About ClearStory Data

ClearStory Data is bringing scalable Business-oriented Data Analytics to everyone to accelerate the way business leaders get answers from more data, on a faster cycle, across any number of internal and external disparate data sources. ClearStory is uniquely differentiated with modern capabilities across smart data discovery, data prep via Data Inference, automated Intelligent Data Harmonization™ and ease-of-use for interactive insights via Collaborative StoryBoards™. ClearStory Data also is a pioneer in leveraging Apache Spark-based data processing to speed insights from large and complex data sources. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with offices across North America and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, DAG Ventures, Google Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB).