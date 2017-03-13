ClearStory Data Well Recognized in Gartner's 2017

Critical Capabilities Report for BI and Analytics Platforms Out of 24, Gartner scores ClearStory Data second highest for Agile Centralized BI Provisioning and Governed Data Discovery and third highest in Decentralized Analytics and Extreme Deployment

MENLO PARK, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - ClearStory Data, the company bringing business-oriented data analytics to everyone with its automated Data Prep and Data Inference, automated data blending via Intelligent Data Harmonization™ and business-oriented Interactive StoryBoards™, has been well recognized and scored highly in Gartner's 2017 Critical Capabilities for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms*.

Out of a total of 24 vendors and five total use case areas addressed in the report, ClearStory Data received the second highest scores in the Agile Centralized BI Provisioning and Governed Data Discovery use cases, third highest scores in Decentralized Analytics and Extreme Deployment use cases and fourth highest in the OEM or Embedded BI use case. The critical capabilities use case areas span 15 key capabilities for modern BI and analytics platforms. ClearStory Data was also recently named a visionary again in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms**.

Gartner's 2017 Critical Capabilities report also states that: "Gartner's view is that the market for modern BI and analytics platforms will remain one of the fastest-growing software markets. The 15 critical capabilities defined in this research represent mainstream buying requirements for customers to modernize their BI and analytics platforms."

ClearStory Data believes these recognitions in the Gartner MQ and Critical Capabilities reports validate ClearStory Data's solution and strengths in Data Prep and Data Inference, automated data blending via Data Harmonization, Smart Data Discovery and Smart Automated Exploration of interactive insights. All of ClearStory's capabilities are designed from the ground up to handle a wide variety of data sources and scale to complex and big data. ClearStory also attributes the highly positive scores to its strong alignment with the market need for business-led analytics versus the traditional IT-led analytics approach.

According to Gartner, "'Critical capabilities' are attributes that differentiate products/services in a class in terms of their quality and performance. Gartner recommends that users consider the set of critical capabilities as some of the most important criteria for acquisition decisions." Gartner critical capabilities include Admin, Security and Architecture, Data Source Connectivity, Platform and Workflow Integration and Ease of Use and Visual Appeal.

"It's terrific to see ClearStory's innovations recognized again, particularly in smart data preparation, data harmonization. data storytelling, and collaboration in a single platform," said Ali Tore, Chief Product Officer at ClearStory Data. "We continue to make it easy and automated for business users to combine, blend, harmonize and explore multiple disparate data sources so they can speed time to self-service business insights."

*Gartner, Inc., "Critical Capabilities for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms" by Cindi Howson, Rita L. Sallam, James Laurence Richardson, Thomas W. Oestreich, Joao Tapadinhas, Carlie J. Iodine, March 2, 2017.

**Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligences and Analytics Platforms" by Rita L. Sallam, Cindi Howson, Carlie J. Iodine, Thomas W. Oestreich, James Laurence Richardson, Joao Tapadinhas, February 16, 2017

About Gartner's Critical Capabilities

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ClearStory Data

ClearStory Data is bringing scalable Business-oriented Data Analytics to everyone to accelerate the way business leaders get answers from more data, on a faster cycle, across any number of internal and external disparate data sources. ClearStory is uniquely differentiated with modern capabilities across smart data discovery, data prep via Data Inference, automated Intelligent Data Harmonization™ and ease-of-use for interactive insights via Collaborative StoryBoards™. ClearStory Data also is a pioneer in leveraging Apache Spark-based data processing to speed insights from large and complex data sources. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with offices across North America and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, DAG Ventures, Google Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB).