ClearStream Energy Services Inc. Announces a New Agreement With Yara Belle Plaine Inc.

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2016) - ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (TSX:CSM)(TSX:CSM.DB.A) ("ClearStream") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a three-year Master Service and Supply Agreement (the "MSSA") with Yara Belle Plaine Inc., a Saskatchewan based Nitrogen Fertiliser Company. Yara Belle Plaine Inc. is a subsidiary of Yara International ASA, the world's largest producer and marketer of mineral fertilisers that help feed a hungry world population. ClearStream and its subsidiaries will provide maintenance, turnaround and sustaining project services under the terms of the agreement, which is expected to commence in February 2017. This new MSSA is expected to generate approximately $105 million of revenue for ClearStream over the term of the agreement.

ClearStream will provide a portion of the services under the MSSA through a Joint Venture agreement with Lynco Eagle, a Saskatchewan-based Aboriginal construction and maintenance company. Servicing Saskatchewan's Mining, Oil & Gas and Pipeline industries for more than 20 years, Lynco Eagle has earned a reputation for the highest standards in project safety, quality and efficiency.

"This contract win is a major accomplishment that will allow ClearStream to expand our service offering to a new geographical area and into the fertiliser industry. It is also a mark of confidence in ClearStream's ability to consistently deliver solutions for our clients," said John W. Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of ClearStream Energy Services Inc. "In addition, we are extremely pleased to partner with Lynco Eagle, a local Aboriginal company."

About ClearStream

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. is a fully integrated provider of upstream, midstream and downstream production services to the energy industry in Western Canada. For more information about ClearStream, please visit www.clearstreamenergy.ca.

