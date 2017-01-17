BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Cleartronic, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CLRI), is proud to announce their proprietary software program, ReadyOp, was used extensively in the preparation and operation of events for the NCAA Championship Football Game weekend in Tampa, Florida. The 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship was played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers. The "Championship Game" culminated a weekend of events throughout the Tampa Bay area including a road race, concerts, media events and numerous other activities.

The Tampa Police Department used ReadyOp in their daily operations and for special events for the past four years. For the "Championship Weekend," an inter-agency command post was established and manned throughout the weekend. ReadyOp played an important role in the coordination and communications between and within the personnel from the various agencies.

"We are very proud to be a part of the Tampa Police Department's efforts to protect the citizens of Tampa and the visitors attending the special events. They have been a client for the past four years and we have always enjoyed a great relationship," said Marc Moore, the CEO of Cleartronic.

About Cleartronic, Inc.

Cleartronic, Inc. is a technology holding company that creates and acquires operating subsidiaries to develop, manufacture and sell products, services and integrated systems to government agencies and business enterprises. ReadyOp™ is a secure, web-based platform providing organizations with a single site for planning, response, communications and documentation of personnel, tasks, assets and activities. Cleartronic currently has two operating subsidiaries, ReadyOp Communications, Inc. and VoiceInterop, Inc. - www.cleartronic.com.

