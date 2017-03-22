BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Cleartronic, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CLRI) through their subsidiary, ReadyOp Communications, Inc., announced the signing of a five-year agreement to provide the ReadyOp software platform for the State of Kentucky Department of Public Health (DPH). The Department will be using ReadyOp™ statewide for planning, communications and incident response for their local health departments and to coordinate with other state and local agencies, hospitals and points of care.

"We have several agencies that have asked for multiyear contracts. This is our first contract in the state of Kentucky and we are excited to begin with a five-year agreement," said Marc Moore, CEO of ReadyOp Communications.

ReadyOp™ provides a single, secure location for organizations to consolidate incident and emergency plans, rosters, tasks, roles, groups and more. Each agency has its own secure website to plan personnel and roles, emergency operations, callout teams and other groups that may be needed. ReadyOp™ also enables users to communicate and interact quickly and efficiently with each other using voice, text, emails and two-way radios regardless of their location. ReadyOp™ is currently in use by many local, state and federal agencies, hospitals, schools and universities and corporations for daily operations, incident and emergency response planning, regional fusion and coordination, continuity of operations (COOP) planning and for event planning and operations. ReadyOp™ is the only program that provides planning, operations, and communications, including two-way radio communications, in a single platform.

About Cleartronic, Inc.

Cleartronic, Inc. is a technology holding company that creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the goal of manufacturing and selling products, services, and integrated systems to government agencies and business enterprises. ReadyOp™ is a secure, web-based platform that provides organizations with a single site for planning, responding, communicating and documenting personnel, tasks, assets, and activities. Cleartronic currently has two operating subsidiaries, ReadyOp Communications, Inc. and VoiceInterop, Inc. -- www.cleartronic.com.

