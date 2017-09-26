Cleebo Games Launches Cleebo Casino, a Free-To-Play Live Dealer Online Casino

Las Vegas dealers and entertainers deliver an authentic Las Vegas casino experience to players across the globe through new social gaming platform

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Cleebo Games has launched the first of its kind free-to-play live dealer social gaming platform online, Cleebo Casino, designed to bring the Las Vegas experience to players everywhere. Players can participate in a variety of popular table games, including Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat at Cleebo.com, while engaging with entertaining Las Vegas dealers and other players.

"The Social Casino space has clearly established itself as an exciting and growing part of the casual gaming market, but of late it has fallen short, in my opinion, with innovation. We saw a significant gap in what the industry continues to deliver in content, and we believe that our unique live dealer, community-driven approach will bring that innovation and a true sense of Vegas to gamers," said Guido Ganschow, Chief Executive Officer of Cleebo Games.

Ganschow added, "We want to give people around the world the opportunity to get a real taste of the Las Vegas experience, whether for the first time or while planning their next visit to Vegas ... without ever having to step foot outside their door. Our dealers are entertainers, who live and breathe Las Vegas every day. They know the pulse of Las Vegas -- whether a major fight, music festival or new restaurant opening -- they connect with our players through their experiences. The casual gameplay also allows players to connect with a global community that shares their interests. A truly social experience."

In addition to live dealer games, Cleebo Casino offers an extensive suite of digital games, including slots, multiplayer table games, and video poker with multiplayer engagement and real-time social interaction to create an all-encompassing Las Vegas casino atmosphere for players, anytime, anywhere. Best of all -- the thrill of casino games can be experienced for free.

"Players receive Cleebo Chips upon registration and can get more through gameplay, social interaction, reaching specific player levels, inviting friends to play and more," said Pawan Sivaraman, Chief Technology Officer of Cleebo Games. "Cleebo gives players the entertainment and excitement they have been demanding in the most responsible way possible."

Furthermore, Cleebo Games and Playboy have recently joined forces to bring the iconic bunny croupiers back to Las Vegas. Players will soon be able to indulge in a premium edition of free-to-play live dealer casino games with Playboy dealers exclusively at Cleebo Casino. The convergence will offer a unique Las Vegas casino experience with a Playboy twist.

Cleebo Casino is currently offered on Facebook and available through leading web browsers. Cleebo has built and will launch its games on mobile platforms in the upcoming months.

Cleebo's live games are available to players from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. (PST), seven days a week. Digital table games are available 24 hours, seven days a week. Players must be 21 years of age or older.

About Cleebo Casino

Launched in June 2017, Cleebo Casino is the first ever free-to-play live dealer online casino designed to offer people an authentic Las Vegas experience from anywhere in the world. The first of its kind, online social casino offers real, live dealers, straight from the heart of Las Vegas that players can interact with while playing Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat. Cleebo Casino features Vegas odds and multiplayer capabilities, as well as mini slots and video poker. Players interact in real time with their favorite dealers and chat online with friends and fellow players on Cleebo. All of Cleebo Casino's featured games are for individuals 21 and older to enjoy a taste of the excitement of playing in Las Vegas via a free-to-play casual online game.

