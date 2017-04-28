Revolutionary Connectivity Product to be Featured on Office Spaces on Fox Business Channel

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Tune in to Fox Business channel at 5:00 pm EDT for Office Spaces to see how Cleerline SSF™ fiber optic cables helped BrandStar redesign and optimize their offices for a more efficient, enjoyable, and productive workplace. Office Spaces is a solutions-based TV program that chronicles step-by-step office transformations that improve both the aesthetics and functionality of various work environments. It features products, design ideas, and services that business owners can use to create work places that are both innovative and ergonomic, stimulating creativity and productivity among employees.

When it comes to designing an optimal work space, BrandStar knows a thing or two: as creators and producers of Office Spaces and five other lifestyle and branding programs, they have seen more products and services first-hand than most companies. Given the high volume of video work and data that flows around their production campus, they also have significant needs for bandwidth, reliability, and flexibility into the future. So, when it came time to redesign their own office space and share it with their audience, Cleerline SSF™ fiber optic cables were clearly the best connectivity option available.

Cleerline SSF™ fiber optic cables are stronger, safer, and faster than any other fiber connectivity solution on the market. Their unique design allows them to withstand wear and tear from installation, usage, and exposure to elements longer than any other cable available; prevent injury to both installers and other users from exposure to shards of glass, which are produced during the installation of traditional fiber optics; and can be correctly and reliably installed with minutes of training instead of the months-long certification process for learning to use regular fiber cables.

BrandStar knows what it takes to create an optimal office environment, and that includes the most durable, dependable, and adaptable connectivity that delivers world-class high-bandwidth performance. They trust Cleerline SSF™ to keep their business connected, and so can companies of all stripes.

For more information, please visit www.cleerlinefiber.com or contact pr@clrtec.com

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/jHn--SN8fTA