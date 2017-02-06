Cleerline Technology Group Launches New Dynamic, Comprehensive Fiber Optics Website

MISSOULA, MT--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Cleerline Technology Group, manufacturers of the revolutionary SSF™ line of fiber optic cables and connectivity products, has just launched a new website that will support AV professionals better than ever. One visit to www.cleerlinefiber.com provides integrators, engineers, and anyone involved in the design and implementation of electronic systems with the most comprehensive information and resources available in the industry.

Offering in-depth information about Cleerline's full line of fiber optic products, including a wide variety of cable constructions, fiber connectors, and termination and testing tools, this new website helps AV professionals ensure they have all the equipment necessary to install unbeatable systems of any scope, for any client, in any setting. Additionally, the site provides contact information for authorized suppliers of Cleerline SSF™ products both domestically and internationally.

Aware that the lightning-fast pace of innovation in the industry often leaves integrators struggling to keep abreast of the latest information needed to optimize their projects, Cleerline Technology Group's new site also shares a comprehensive array of educational resources, from white papers to instructional videos, to arm everyone with the knowledge that compliments world-class products to result in systems that are both cutting-edge and reliable for customers and installers alike.

"We know from both our time in the field and constant communication with today's integrators that determining exactly what each project requires and why can be the biggest hurdle for AV professionals on a daily basis. By giving everyone who is part of the design and installation of a system a complete tool box of information, from product specs to guidelines on what will work best in a given application, Cleerline is even better positioned to support integrators from start to finish on any size project," says Cleerline Technology Group Principal Ryan Prentice.

Cleerline's new www.cleerlinefiber.com website is also optimized for mobile platforms as well, providing full access to all these invaluable resources from anywhere, anytime. This constant connection to the industry's most revolutionary products plus comprehensive educational support provides AV professionals with everything they need to complete integration projects of all kinds efficiently and flawlessly no matter where or when they are on the job. Rely on Cleerline Technology Group to produce unparalleled results in every electronic system every time!

For more information, please visit www.cleerlinefiber.com or contact pr@clrtec.com

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129465/SSF_Fiber_Graphic-w-label-8a61b6d2c235835ab8ef3caa48a5ff3a.pdf