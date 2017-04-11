Cleveland BioLabs Announces Webcast of Annual Meeting

BUFFALO, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. ( NASDAQ : CBLI) today announced that the Company will webcast its 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 21, 2017 at its headquarters in Buffalo, NY.

Live and archived webcasts of the stockholders meeting will be available on the investor page of the Cleveland BioLabs web site at www.cbiolabs.com. Management will not make a formal presentation at the meeting; however questions from attending investors will be addressed.

About Cleveland BioLabs, Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel approaches to activate the immune system and address serious medical needs. The company's proprietary platform of Toll-like immune receptor activators has applications in radiation mitigation, immuno-oncology, and vaccines. The company's most advanced product candidate is entolimod, which is being developed as a medical radiation countermeasure for prevention of death from acute radiation syndrome (ARS), an immunotherapy for oncology and other indications. The company conducts business in the United States and in the Russian Federation through a wholly-owned subsidiary, BioLab 612, LLC and a joint venture with OJSC Rusnano, Panacela Labs, Inc. The company maintains strategic relationships with the Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. To learn more about Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., please visit the company's website at http://www.cbiolabs.com.