ClickFox Chooses Zoomdata for Big Data Visualization to Help Customers Drive More Revenue and Improve Service

Software tracks customers' journeys to detect trouble spots and missed opportunities; The new Journey Watch solution to be previewed at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in Grapevine, TX March 6-8

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - ClickFox announced today that it has chosen Zoomdata, developers of the world's fastest visual analytics platform for big data, as the embedded data visualization solution for their product line, to better surface business opportunities from customer experience insights. The new Journey Watch solution will be previewed at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in Grapevine, TX March 6-8.

As customer journey use cases are analyzed and unique metrics emerge, such as channel of choice or channel hops, there needs to be a fast and intuitive way to visualize and drill into these metrics and transform them into actionable insights. ClickFox already delivers deep journey analytics capabilities, but customers want to see these unique journey metrics in convenient, interactive dashboards. Rather than building and maintaining its own visualizations, ClickFox turned to Zoomdata.

"ClickFox connects an enormous amount of journeys, the sequenced events along with business context about what a customer is trying to accomplish, for our clients," said Al Mays, Chief Product Officer at ClickFox. "As we've refreshed our technology stack to keep up with big data demands, it didn't make sense to build our own dashboarding solution from scratch. Zoomdata gave us an option to easily integrate an enterprise-scale solution that uses best-in-class technology to present visualizations and calculations on an absurd amount of customer journey data in seconds."

ClickFox is the pioneer and industry leader in advanced journey analytics and providing journey data to the entire enterprise. ClickFox visually displays journeys as layered maps for easily examining the direct impact of journeys on business outcomes. View top journeys, unique journeys, drop-off points and next-step activity in any timeframe. Business users are given the ability to define and categorize journeys for easy analysis and communication across the enterprise.

"Businesses often struggle with fine-tuning customer interaction for maximum profitability and customer satisfaction. What makes them drop from a web site? What makes them call a representative?" said Nick Halsey, Chief Marketing Officer of Zoomdata. "ClickFox has a unique way to track these customer journeys, find the sticking points and then do something about it. By integrating Zoomdata's big data visualization platform into ClickFox' Hadoop-based data stack, ClickFox customers can quickly and easily see what is working and what is not."

Zoomdata was recently selected as a Visionary in Gartner's BI & Analytics Platforms 2017 Magic Quadrant, less than a year after being named a Gartner 2016 Cool Vendor. This follows recent milestones that include a strategic investment and development agreement with In-Q-Tel, a $25 million Series C funding round led by Goldman Sachs, the launch of the Zoomdata Developer Network, Ventana Research awarding Zoomdata its 2016 Technology Innovation Award for Operational Intelligence and garnering the top ranking in the 2016 Big Data Analytics Market Study from Dresner Advisory Services.

Zoomdata is an open platform that provides visual analytics solutions for big data. Natively architected for both cloud and on-premises deployments, its microservices architecture delivers visual analysis of big datasets in seconds. Zoomdata's patented Data Sharpening™ technology delivers the industry's fastest visual analytics for real-time streaming and historical data. Zoomdata's streaming architecture makes this possible by using Apache Spark as a complementary high performance engine. Zoomdata Fusion enables users to perform analytics across disparate data sources in a single view -- without the need to move or transform data.

ClickFox will be joining Zoomdata at the Gartner BI Summit on March 6th and will be previewing their forthcoming "Journey Watch" dashboard application that's powered by Zoomdata. For those not able to attend the Summit, learn more about ClickFox's latest products here: http://bit.ly/2mdw6bJ.

About ClickFox

ClickFox offers a one of a kind big data platform that enable enterprises to get the most value out of each customer interaction across all channels. With its unique data infrastructure and proprietary algorithms, the ClickFox Platform connects all customer touch point data across enterprise systems to create end-to-end customer journeys. The ClickFox Platform provides the data and tools required to surface tangible opportunities rapidly, track impact and integrate journey data seamlessly into existing client business intelligence systems.

ClickFox's unified, dynamic views of data, mapped across interaction channels, give both a bird's eye and granular view of the top customer journeys for deep insights into customer, employee and system journeys. Journeys have proven to be 30 percent more predictive than individual events for key business drivers such as customer satisfaction and reducing churn. Using ClickFox, our Fortune 500 clients have gained insights that have led to billions in savings and revenue.

About Zoomdata, Inc.

Zoomdata develops the world's fastest visual analytics solution for big data. Using patented data sharpening and micro-query technologies, Zoomdata empowers business users to visually consume data in seconds, even across billions of rows of data. Zoomdata Fusion enables interactive analytics across disparate data sources, bridging modern and legacy data architectures, blending real-time streams and historical data, and unifying enterprise data with data in the cloud. Delivered in a microservices architecture for elastic scalability, Zoomdata runs on premises, in the cloud or embedded in an application. With offices in Chicago, New York, San Mateo, CA and Reston, VA, Zoomdata is venture-backed by Accel, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Comcast Ventures, Goldman Sachs, NEA, and Razor's Edge.