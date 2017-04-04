Client Outlook continues to advance medical imaging with the release of eUnity 6

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Client Outlook, a leading provider of FDA Class II diagnostic and clinical image viewing solutions, today announced the latest release of its flagship platform, eUnity™. Enterprise viewing is fundamentally shifting to include primary diagnosis and radiology reading. In eUnity 6, Client Outlook continues to innovate its advanced visualization functionality and radiology workflow. The release of eUnity 6 coupled with Client Outlook's recent FDA clearance for diagnosing mammography images, positions eUnity 6 as the only zero-footprint platform to seamlessly manage the high demands of both enterprise and diagnostic viewing in a single viewer.

Recognized for its superior architecture, eUnity has earned a reputation for reliability, performance, and seamless adaptation to new technologies. The platform easily integrates with a health institution's existing VNA, PACS, worklist, EMR and image sharing platforms, allowing hospitals and radiology groups to leverage existing, in-place eco-systems. eUnity runs in a cloud environment or in a complete virtual machine, without the need for expensive GPU hardware.

"We have invested a lot of effort in creating a true diagnostic image viewing platform that exceeds the needs of our users," said Steve Rankin, CEO and President, Client Outlook. "Our focus is not just adding another feature. We are focused on adding functionality that creates efficiencies and improves the depth of the clinical user experience, while keeping the maintenance simple and cost effective for the IT team. We are pleased with the release of eUnity 6 and the positive impact we continue to create with our market leading platform."

