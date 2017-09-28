Clikia Corp. Confirms Streaming Cable TV Subscription Service for All Devices

Clikia TV: It is Real and It Will Be Spectacular for the Cord-Cutters

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Clikia Corp. ( OTC PINK : CLKA), a video streaming (over-the-top or OTT) subscription service provider, today confirmed that it has, in fact, secured the rights to provide, via its Clikia App, a streaming Cable TV subscription package with over 40 of the most popular Cable Television Channels.

Clikia TV will be delivered on the Clikia App, which is available in the iTunes Store, the Google Play Store, on Amazon and Roku, and via Google Chromecast for any device, as well as through its inter-connected www.Clikia.com website.

"We are extremely excited about Clikia TV, the perfect solution for cord-cutters, and the tremendous prospect of success that it brings to our company," said David Loflin, CLKA's CEO. "Clikia TV will stream on any internet-connected device through the Clikia App -- Clikia TV subscribers will be cutting the cord and avoiding the cable company entirely, while maintaining their entertainment options. An announcement of the final Clikia TV channel lineup is imminent." Mr. Loflin added that, while delayed from previous expectations, he expects Clikia TV to launch during October 2017.

About the Clikia TV App Video Streaming Service

The Clikia App is a content delivery service available in the iTunes Store, the Google Play Store, on Amazon, on Roku and on Google Chromecast for any device and through its inter-connected www.Clikia.com website -- within the rapidly expanding "over-the-top" marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

The Clikia App's entertainment streaming packages are flexible enough to satisfy younger consumer groups, as well as the traditional consumer groups who have become comfortable in securing a wide-ranging buffet of programming options from a single provider.

What is "Over-the-top"?

"Over-the-top," or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the OTC Markets, Inc. and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.