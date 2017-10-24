Clikia TV Launch Fills Void Left by Demise of XTV on Roku

BATON ROUGE, LA--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Clikia Corp. ( OTC PINK : CLKA), provider of Clikia TV, a streaming (over-the-top, OTT) cable television subscription service, today offered its analysis of the demise of XTV, a "pirated" streaming cable television App formerly available on Roku.

According to the recent TiVo Q2 2017 Video Trends Report, consumers who have cut-the-cord have done so for the following top three reasons:

"Price/Too expensive" -- 85.3%

"I use an internet streaming service, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, etc." -- 45.7%

"I use an antenna to get the basic channels on my TV." -- 21.8%

Popularity of Now-Defunct XTV's "Pirated" Streaming Cable Channels Bodes Well for Clikia TV Subscriber Acquisition. David Loflin, CLKA's CEO, commented, "We see the demise of XTV being extremely pertinent to us: first, the take down of XTV reflects a growing, and proper, effort by content owners to protect their properties from illegitimate distribution; and, more importantly, the ratification of Clikia TV's streaming cable television subscription service as a timely and potent entrant into the rapidly expanding OTT industry -- it just seems as if Americans are 'piling on' the cord-cutting movement, and for good reason."

Mr. Loflin continued, "While XTV was very popular for delivering 'pirated' streaming cable channels, enthusiasts of XTV and other similar apps have indicated repeatedly that they would just as soon pay for 'legitimate' streaming cable TV, like Clikia TV, at a fair price."

Industry Data Supports CLKA Optimism. According to a recent study from Digital TV Research, global OTT TV revenues will more than double from $37 billion in 2016 to $83 billion in 2022, driven in large measure by the success of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services, such as Netflix and Clikia TV. It is the success of SVOD services like Netflix that propelled SVOD to the top of OTT revenues sources in 2013: by 2022, SVOD is expected to generate $41.2 billion, or approximately 50%, of OTT revenues, compared to $29.0 billion for advertising-supported video on demand (VOD), $8.1 billion for download-to-own and electronic sell-through and $5.2 billion for rental.

About Clikia TV, a Streaming Cable Television Subscription Service. Clikia TV's 40+ cable television channels are delivered to any device via the Clikia App (available in the iTunes Store, the Google Play Store, on Amazon and Roku, and via Google Chromecast, as well as through its inter-connected www.Clikia.com website). Clikia TV competes in the rapidly expanding "over-the-top" marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

What is "Over-the-top"? "Over-the-top," or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the OTC Markets, Inc. and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.